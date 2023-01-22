Kuwait suspends port operations amid heavy fog

Kuwait issued an alert over heavy fog on Sunday, temporarily halting shipping operations at three ports.

The ports authority suspended maritime operations in Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha ports due to poor visibility, news agency Kuna said.

Weather charts show thick cloud cover over southern Iraq and much of Kuwait for a second day.

Aerial photos taken on Saturday captured the city's skyscrapers shrouded in low-lying fog, with just the tips of Liberation Tower and other landmarks visible.

Temperatures dipped to 13ºC around lunchtime — almost unheard of in the Gulf.

Kuwait is often the hottest country in the world in summer, with the mercury frequently hitting 50ºC and above.