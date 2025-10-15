Global conservation congress in Abu Dhabi 'unites as one voice for nature' to demand action

In a show of global solidarity for nature, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) closed its 2025 World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi with a unified call for transformative action.

The event brought together more than 10,000 delegates from governments, indigenous communities, civil society, science, business and youth organisations.

Dr Grethel Aguilar, IUCN director general, described the congress, which began last week in the UAE capital, as a moment of hope.

“There are moments in history when humanity comes together out of hope for what we can change, what we can reimagine and build together and, most of all, what legacy we can leave behind when we stand united as one voice for nature,” she said. “This congress has been one of those amazing moments.”

It delivered a programme of more than 1,000 events and marked several important firsts: the first Indigenous Peoples Summit and its certification under the ISO 20121 standard for sustainable event management.

The gathering culminated in the adoption of more than 148 motions and a new 20-year strategic vision.

“It has been a moment of a global alliance and unity,” said Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in her closing remarks.

“The very essence of this congress and what IUCN stands for together: we have chartered a clear, ambitious path for the planet's future, one that integrates nature, climate and human progress into a unified goal.”

She announced the expansion of the Zayed Network of Protected Areas, adding seven sites and raising Abu Dhabi’s protected land to 20 per cent from 15 per cent, a major milestone for biodiversity in the Gulf region.

“We are at the tipping point,” Dr Al Dhaheri told delegates. “This congress is a wake-up call, a call to save our planet, the Abu Dhabi call to action: one nature, one humanity and one future.”

Conservation scientists and NGOs applauded the congress’s science-based outcomes. The Wildlife Conservation Society welcomed resolutions on ecological integrity and One Health – an integrated UN programme to sustainably promote the health of humans, animals and their ecosystems, tackle environmental crime and the responsible use of synthetic biology.

Dr Susan Lieberman, the society's vice president for international policy, said the congress reflected the “urgency of today’s conservation challenges” and praised the commitment to indigenous peoples’ rights and leadership as “essential to any durable conservation agenda”.

While celebrations marked the conclusion of the congress, the tone remained one of urgent resolve. With only five years remaining to meet the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework and Paris Agreement, both Dr Aguilar and Dr Al Dhaheri underscored the need for continued courage and collaboration.

“This is our moment of reckoning,” said Dr Al Dhaheri.

As delegates return home, the challenge will be turning resolutions into action.

IUCN World Conservation Congress – in pictures

The opening ceremony of the IUCN's World Conservation Congress takes place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). All photos: Victor Besa / The National Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the congress Princess Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco speaking at the event, which aims to raise awareness of pressing environmental challenges and threats to biodiversity IUCN President Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak Attendees include leaders from government, science, business and indigenous communities Surangel S Whipps, President of Palau Participants in the opening ceremony. Organisers expect the congress, from October 9-15, to draw 10,000 visitors Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr Amna Al Dahak Visitors to the congress have travelled from as far afield as Colombia and Peru The UAE has set up a pavilion at the World Conservation Congress The Russian pavilion at the event in Abu Dhabi Visitors from Kenya and India at the conservation event

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Day 4, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Lahiru Gamage appeared to have been hard done by when he had his dismissal of Sami Aslam chalked off for a no-ball. Replays suggested he had not overstepped. No matter. Two balls later, the exact same combination – Gamage the bowler and Kusal Mendis at second slip – combined again to send Aslam back. Stat of the day Haris Sohail took three wickets for one run in the only over he bowled, to end the Sri Lanka second innings in a hurry. That was as many as he had managed in total in his 10-year, 58-match first-class career to date. It was also the first time a bowler had taken three wickets having bowled just one over in an innings in Tests. The verdict Just 119 more and with five wickets remaining seems like a perfectly attainable target for Pakistan. Factor in the fact the pitch is worn, is turning prodigiously, and that Sri Lanka’s seam bowlers have also been finding the strip to their liking, it is apparent the task is still a tough one. Still, though, thanks to Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed, it is possible.

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENomad%20Homes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2020%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelen%20Chen%2C%20Damien%20Drap%2C%20and%20Dan%20Piehler%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20and%20Europe%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20PropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2444m%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Acrew%20Capital%2C%2001%20Advisors%2C%20HighSage%20Ventures%2C%20Abstract%20Ventures%2C%20Partech%2C%20Precursor%20Ventures%2C%20Potluck%20Ventures%2C%20Knollwood%20and%20several%20undisclosed%20hedge%20funds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A