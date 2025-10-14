How young Emiratis are connecting with nature to forge a better future for all

This page was produced by The National in collaboration or partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

Growing up in the UAE, Nouf Alqadi was never far from the sea or the sand. These landscapes gave her an early appreciation for the natural world.

“Since childhood, I’ve been fascinated by National Geographic and dreamt of becoming an explorer,” she says. “Over time, I realised that understanding these incredible creatures is the first step towards protecting them.”

Ms Alqadi is part of a cohort of young Emirati leaders and changemakers representing the country at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress taking place in Abu Dhabi.

“Being part of the IUCN Youth Congress underscores the vital role of young people in global conservation efforts,” Ms Alqadi tells The National.

“It’s about uniting our voices and shaping a better, more sustainable future together.”

For Ms Alqadi, the UAE’s role as host of the IUCN World Conservation Congress is an important opportunity to showcase the UAE’s ongoing efforts and leadership in conservation.

“The UAE has become a pioneering partner in global biodiversity protection, and hosting the IUCN Congress here highlights our commitment to sustainability and international collaboration.”

Nouf Alqadi founded a community initiative that aims to highlight the importance of protecting nature. Photo: Nouf Alqadi

Championing community action

Ms Alqadi is the founder of Ithra by Nouf, a community-based initiative that aims to reconnect people with nature through education, engagement and sustainable living. Her work ranges from guided birdwatching walks to environmental workshops and digital campaigns, that highlight both the challenges and beauty of biodiversity.

“To date, I’ve organised more than 20 activations engaging youth, households and the wider community,” she says. “Each one is designed to build awareness and inspire environmental stewardship.”

Ms Alqadi believes conservation must be inclusive, not confined to policymakers or scientists, but something that engages every individual, especially youth. “We are not working in isolation, but as part of a collective movement for the planet,” she says.

Through Ithra by Nouf, she has sought to make that collective movement tangible. Her workshops, often held in parks, schools and community centres, introduce participants to everything from native bird species to waste reduction techniques. Social media also plays a role, where Ms Alqadi shares sustainability tips and showcases examples of biodiversity from her travels.

While the environmental challenges facing the planet are urgent and complex, Ms Alqadi remains optimistic. The key, she believes, is education paired with community action. “When people feel connected to nature, they are more likely to protect it,” she says. “That connection is what I’m trying to foster.”

Dana Al Dhaen has harnessed her passion for the environment into a career bringing about change. Photo: Dana Al Dhaen

From backyard curiosity to national impact

Dana Al Dhaen, 25, an environmental scientist and changemaker based in the UAE, has turned her childhood fascination with nature into a mission to raise awareness of the environment, with a special focus on native plant life.

Holding a bachelor's degree in Environmental Science and Sustainability, Ms Al Dhaen's passion for nature began long before university, in her own back garden watching ants and observing plants.

Her environmental activism took off with a workshop on biomimicry, a concept that looks to nature for design and problem-solving inspiration.

“I wanted to reach people outside of the environmental space,” Ms Al Dhaen explains.

“Biomimicry can appeal to engineers, designers, even doctors ... it shows that nature has solutions to our human problems.” This led her to deliver workshops with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature–WWF, as well as feature in the Naturally Educated podcast.

Three years ago, she launched a project researching and sharing information about one native plant of the UAE every day for a year, 365 plants in total.

Using her social media platforms, she offered the public accessible insights into the often overlooked flora of the region. “Plants are the underdogs of the natural world,” she says. “They don’t make sounds, but there’s so much silent complexity going on.”

As president of the Green Youth Majlis, an initiative by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Ms Al Dhaen now mentors other young environmentalists, helping them run their own workshops on topics from whale sharks to honeybees.

Driven by curiosity, she even uses a home microscope to explore plant structures, sharing her findings through interactive workshops. “It’s about feeding my curiosity, but also passing that knowledge along,” she says.

Recently, she participated in the IUCN Youth Summit, where she found inspiration in the work of international youth and researchers.

Looking ahead, Ms Al Dhaen hopes to collaborate with universities to publish studies on native flora and improve public education through field workshops and plant ID tools.

The World Conservation Congress – which concludes on October 15 – has brought together about 10,000 delegates from more than 140 countries, including government officials, scientists, campaigners and indigenous leaders, to set the global conservation agenda.

The congress was established in 1948 and has been held in all parts of the world, from Barcelona and Buenos Aires to Nairobi and New Delhi.

