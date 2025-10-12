Young Emirati changemaker sets sights on international expansion following IUCN Congress

This page was produced by The National in collaboration or partnership with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

Young Emiratis are stepping into global arenas with fresh ideas and transformative ambition as global environmental leaders meet in Abu Dhabi for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress.

Among them is Majed Abdullah Bin Saad, a recognised changemaker and social innovator whose journey into conservation is reshaping how the UAE blends environmental stewardship with social impact.

Majed, 27, told The National that his volunteering journey started from an early age, “I have been lucky to be engaging with my family and my friends and through my schools in various opportunities, these various activations and engagement showed me the importance and the powerful impact of those volunteering efforts in the development of the community.”

Majed Abdullah Bin Saad created the ATHR Project, a homegrown initiative whose name comes from the Arabic word for "impact" (أثـــر).

Emirati impact

Majed is the founder of the ATHR Project, a home-grown initiative whose name comes from the Arabic word for “impact" (أثـــر).

“You cannot build a sustainable future for people without protecting the foundation of that future, [which is] nature,” Majed said. “That realisation pushed us to merge our approach to social good with urgent climate and biodiversity action.”

The ATHR Project connects government bodies and private organisations, as well as individuals in a shared journey using technology, grass roots engagement, and cross sector partnerships to turn intent into measurable outcomes.

ATHR, a “social project” works like an ecosystem of interconnected projects that support individuals and youth to amplify their social and environmental impact.

For example, the ATHR programme, crafts immersive social experiences, the ATHR Stations (MAHATAT), provides mobile, interactive set-ups to enhance community outreach, and the ATHR Platform is a digital space designed to empower individuals.

To date, the project has operated across all seven emirates, collaborating with more than 40 major entities and mobilising a growing network of young individuals looking to make a difference.

The impact has not gone unnoticed. Majed has received numerous accolades, including the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal, the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work and, most recently, the “Plan to Action” Seal from the UAE Year of Sustainability team, a marker of strategic alignment with the nation’s broader environmental goals.

This year, Majed’s efforts were selected as one of the IUCN UAE Young Changemakers for the World Conservation Congress, he is set to represent the country at one of the world’s most significant gatherings on conservation, hosted for the first time in the UAE.

“The UAE is the ideal platform for this congress,” he said. “It acts as a global bridge between East and West, bringing together diverse perspectives to address our planet’s shared challenges.”

The congress is being held in Abu Dhabi until October 15. The event includes 10,000 delegates from more than 140 countries, including government officials, scientists, campaigners and indigenous leaders.

The congress was established in 1948 and has been held across the world since then, from Barcelona and Buenos Aires to Nairobi and New Delhi.

This year is the first time it has been hosted in the Gulf. It was staged in the Middle East, in Jordan, in 2000.

Majed has received numerous accolades, including the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Medal and the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work.

For Majed, the IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi is an opportunity to showcase how youth led, locally rooted solutions can inform the global climate and biodiversity agenda.

“Being selected for the congress is a tremendous honour,” he said. “It confirms that UAE youth are not just beneficiaries of global progress, we’re shaping it. We’re architects of a nature-positive future.”

Majed sees conservation through a broader, intergenerational lens. To him, safeguarding biodiversity is not only about environmental protection, it’s about equity. “It means preserving the essential natural capital upon which our communities and economies depend,” he said. “It’s a commitment to ensure future generations inherit a healthy, thriving environment.”

While the UAE's government has invested heavily in national climate initiatives, from clean energy to mangrove reforestation, there’s a growing movement of youth-led activity embodied in projects like ATHR that makes the country’s environmental transformation feel deeply personal.

Majed Abdullah Bin Saad is looking to expand his projects globally after taking part in IUCN.

International impact

At the IUCN Congress Majed is focused on learning and global partnerships. “I’m particularly interested in new conservation technologies and community engagement models. The congress offers a chance to absorb best practices from around the world and bring them back to enrich our ecosystem," he said.

He also hopes to increase ATHR’s impact beyond the UAE. “This platform gives us a springboard to expand regionally and potentially globally. If we can show that our model works here, it could work elsewhere too."

Majed’s story is an example of a broader shift in the region where youth no longer see themselves on the sidelines of the climate conversation. Whether through tech, advocacy, or community building, they are taking ownership of the planet’s future.

As he prepares to step on to the world stage, Majed carries with him not just the aspirations of a single project, but the ethos of an entire generation of changemakers: committed, creative, and ready to lead.

“One of the biggest lessons that I learnt throughout my journey of my project was to always try, always try your best,” Majed said. “Never underestimate your ideas and efforts. Many of my ideas started as small efforts, just engaging my community to now leading and creating a unique initiative with leading entities across the country.”

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Price, base / as tested: Dh76,900 / Dh110,900 Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder Gearbox: Nine-speed automatic Power: 252hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: Torque: 352Nm @ 2,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.5L / 100km

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Recycle Reuse Repurpose New central waste facility on site at expo Dubai South area to handle estimated 173 tonne of waste generated daily by millions of visitors Recyclables such as plastic, paper, glass will be collected from bins on the expo site and taken to the new expo Central Waste Facility on site Organic waste will be processed at the new onsite Central Waste Facility, treated and converted into compost to be re-used to green the expo area Of 173 tonnes of waste daily, an estimated 39 per cent will be recyclables, 48 per cent organic waste and 13 per cent general waste. About 147 tonnes will be recycled and converted to new products at another existing facility in Ras Al Khor Recycling at Ras Al Khor unit: Plastic items to be converted to plastic bags and recycled Paper pulp moulded products such as cup carriers, egg trays, seed pots, and food packaging trays Glass waste into bowls, lights, candle holders, serving trays and coasters Aim is for 85 per cent of waste from the site to be diverted from landfill

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,100,000 (est) Engine 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch Power 630bhp @ 8,000rpm Torque 600Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 15.7L / 100km (est)