Environmental advocates at the Cop29 UN climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday. Reuters
Environmental advocates at the Cop29 UN climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday. Reuters

Climate

'We need to pick up the pace': Crunch Cop29 talks intensify as climate summit approaches defining moment

Divisions remain as countries seek to find common ground on finance plan critical to efforts to safeguard the planet

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

November 20, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit