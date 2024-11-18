The project was run by the Rwanda agriculture and animal resources development board, the NGO Fair Planet and the ISF. All photos: International Seed Federation

Climate

Farmers overcome growing pains in bid to defeat climate change

Pilot project in Rwanda allows farmers to grow up to 10 times as many carrots simply by planting newer varieties in drive to boost resilience and adapt to extreme weather

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

November 18, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit