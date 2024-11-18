Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is host the Cop29 UN climate talks in the shadow of various challenges. EPA
Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is host the Cop29 UN climate talks in the shadow of various challenges. EPA

Business

Energy

The 1.5°C climate target is dead. It's time to think and act differently

Robin M. Mills is chief executive of Qamar Energy, and author of The Myth of the Oil Crisis

November 18, 2024