As heads of state gathered in Baku for the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, only a handful of the 78 attendees were women, prompting the question: “Where are all the women?”. Photo: Reuters
Women's voices are crucial to the climate debate, say experts at Cop 29

Inclusive leadership in talks can lead to more equitable and resilient agreements in the long term, panel audience hears

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

November 13, 2024

