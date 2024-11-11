International Renewable Energy Agency director general Francesco La Camera. Photo: Vidhyaa Chandramohan/The National
Climate

Cop29 is ‘make or break’ for global renewables targets, says Irena chief

Agreement on new quantified goal for climate finance at Cop29 is critical to ensure a just transition, Francesco La Camera says

Rachel Kelly
Baku, Azerbaijan

November 11, 2024

