Scientist say they have developed a highly absorbent material that could revolutionise carbon capture technology. PA
Scientist say they have developed a highly absorbent material that could revolutionise carbon capture technology. PA

Climate

Carbon capture breakthrough could lead to reversal of emissions

Handful of new porous material could absorb as much carbon dioxide as a tree does in a year

Neil Murphy
Neil Murphy

October 23, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit