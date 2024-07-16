Improving London's resilience to climate change 'non negotiable', report warns

The National
Climate
16 July, 2024
Improving London's resilience to climate change 'non-negotiable'
Climate change may cool parts of Europe, scientists say
Middle East economies have most to gain if world goes green
Desert dust 'accelerates engine wear' of planes circling to land
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport
Business Extra podcast: Lyvely’s mission to empower its users
ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque
Trump assassination attempt: What we know
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'
The Climate Edit
Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news