Sadiq Khan re-elected London mayor despite fears of close-run vote

Sadiq Khan has been re-elected as London Mayor with a commanding lead, despite concerns of a narrow victory against main challenger Susan Hall.

The vote in London was being closely watched for evidence of how the Conservatives were faring in the capital, as rumours swirled that Ms Hall could prevent Mr Khan from winning a third term.

Although Mr Khan appeared to have a strong lead in opinion polls, there were concerns among Muslim voters about Labour’s Gaza policy, and frustrations about Mr Khan’s extension of the Ultra Low Emission Zone.

Read More London mayor election: Sadiq Khan eyes his legacy as he heads for third term

The rumours were sparked after voter turnout fell in all of Mr Khan’s key battlegrounds, while rising Tory heartlands on Thursday.

Nationally, Labour also delivered its latest by-election win and has enjoyed local election victories against the Tories who control the UK government.

The tense victory is a sign of the challenges over the city’s transport and policing that Mr Khan faces as he takes up his third term.

Ms Hall had targeted the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) – a tactic that helped the party to an unexpected by-election win last year when Boris Johnson left Parliament – which she had vowed to scrap on day one.

She also pledged to cut travel costs on public transport and recruit 1,500 more police officers and focus more on local policing.

In the party selection race, she called herself "the candidate Sadiq Khan fears the most" and he described her unflatteringly as the "most dangerous candidate I have fought against" on the back of her social media posts that supported hard lines on immigration policies.

Ms Hall fought Mr Khan on fees for people driving older and more polluting vehicles, a system he expanded to cover all areas of London, and promised to hire extra police officers to tackle crime.

London-born Ms Hall has been a member of the London Assembly for five years and is a former leader of the Conservative group, a role that meant she would regularly question the mayor.

Ms Hall campaigned with party leader Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kensington and had said she was running on a platform of safety and fears.

Ms Hall, 68, told the mayor that "nobody believes you anymore" when they exchanged political blows during a radio debate.

"All you ever do, Sadiq, is throw numbers out there that when people try and analyse them and look into them, you then throw another load of numbers out there. Nobody believes you anymore because you don't deliver," she said.

She was born in Willesden and lives in Harrow where she runs a hair salon.

Ms Hall entered politics in Harrow Borough Council where she was group leader for seven years and, briefly, council leader.

Will Sadiq Khan win the London mayor election for a third time?

Labour is expected to hold on to most of the regional Mayors. In Liverpool, Labour's Steve Rotheram won the Liverpool City Region mayoral race, Andy Burnham in Manchester, while Oliver Coppard won for the party in South Yorkshire.

Conservatives are hoping that Andy Street will stay on as Mayor in the West Midlands, having won the Tees Valley Mayoral race with Ben Houchen on Friday. But signs of a close race have been showing,

Mr Sunak appeared to have avoided a feared insurrection from his party on Saturday after this week's results.