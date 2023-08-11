UK economy beats expectations for June

The UK economy showed a surprisingly good performance in the second quarter of the year, rising 0.5 per cent in June.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that GDP rose by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of the year helped by the manufacturing sector.

Economists had expected GDP to grow by 0.2 per cent in June and remain static in the quarter as a whole. It grew by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

It means that quarterly GDP is still 0.2 per cent below where it was in the final three months of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and forced the country into lockdown.

Businesses told the ONS that their output had increased in June in order to make up for the extra bank holiday in May.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “The economy bounced back from the effects of May’s extra bank holiday to record strong growth in June. Manufacturing saw a particularly strong month with both cars and the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry seeing particularly buoyant growth.

“Services also had a strong month with publishing and car sales and legal services all doing well, though this was partially offset by falls in health, which was hit by further strike action.

“Construction also grew strongly, as did pubs and restaurants, with both aided by the hot weather.”

Returning the economy to good health is one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's five key goals.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The actions we’re taking to fight inflation are starting to take effect, which means we’re laying the strong foundations needed to grow the economy.

“The Bank of England are now forecasting that we will avoid recession, and if we stick to our plan to help people into work and boost business investment, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) have said over the longer-term we will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy.”

Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at DIY investment platform Bestinvest, said: "The UK economy has remained surprisingly resilient so far this year despite the multiple challenges to output posed by interest rate hikes, stubbornly high inflation, widespread industrial action and a deepening cost-of-borrowing crisis.

"While the country may still dodge a recession in 2023 - as defined by two successive quarters of contraction – the slight rise in economic activity in June masks the troubles ahead. With interest rates now at their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and likely to rise again from here, food and energy costs still elevated, inflation only now easing from the persistently high level seen over the past year and the tax burden at the highest level since the Second World War, households and businesses are struggling under the weight of cost pressures."

The statisticians found that the human health and social work sector had weighed on GDP in June, shrinking by 0.8 per cent. There were four days of strikes by junior doctors during the month although nurses had not been on strike.

The new data puts the UK on a better course to avoid falling into a recession, which is defined as two quarters in a row where GDP shrinks.

However, forecasts from the Bank of England see growth remaining sluggish for years to come.