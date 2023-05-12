UK economy shows weak growth in first quarter

The UK economy managed a tiny amount of growth in the first quarter, again avoiding the spectre of recession.

Gross domestic product grew by 0.1 per cent over the quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economic growth fell by 0.3 per cent in March, following 0.5 per cent growth in January and zero growth in February.

“The fall in March was driven by widespread decreases across the services sector,” ONS statistician Darren Morgan said.

“Despite the launch of new number plates, cars sales were low by historic standards — continuing the trend seen since the start of the pandemic — with warehousing, distribution and retail also having a poor month,” he added.

The ONS said that the British economy was still 0.5 per cent smaller compared to the pre-pandemic level in the final quarter of 2019.

“It's good news that the economy is growing, but to reach the government's growth priority we need to stay focused on competitive taxes, labour supply and productivity,” said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.

The Bank of England forecast on Thursday that the economy would grow by 0.25 per cent this year, narrowly avoid a recession. Previously the central bank had predicted a 0.5 per cent contraction in 2023.