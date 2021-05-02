Samsung tops list of the world's most favoured tech brands

Samsung is creating new home experiences using artificial intelligence and robotics. AP

South Korea-based Samsung topped the list of the world's most favoured technology brands, driven by the consumer electronics company's product launches this year.

The smartphone maker was followed closely by Google, instant-messaging platform WhatsApp, the world's largest video console maker, Sony, and iPhone manufacturer Apple, according to YouGov's Technology Rankings 2021 report.

“Samsung has had a busy year, embedding itself in our lives during a tumultuous 12 months and cementing its reputation as an innovator in tech and domestic products,” the report said.

“Unlike many tech brands, its product range is broad … straddling everything from phones to washing machines and this may be reflected in its performance.”

Brands that helped consumers to stay connected and remain entertained during the Covid-19 pandemic dominated the list of the most favoured global tech brands, according to YouGov’s report.

Samsung's efforts to build products to ease consumer lifestyles using artificial intelligence and robotics amid the stay-at-home measures helped the brand, the report said.

Samsung's JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner can double up as a security camera. Courtesy Samsung

In January, it unveiled a JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner that uses object recognition technology to identify and classify objects to decide the best cleaning path. The sensors allow the machine to avoid cables and small objects while still cleaning hard-to-reach corners in homes.

YouGov collected data from 11 million interviews across 40 sectors and 55 markets globally between March 1, 2020, and February 28 this year. The brands were ranked based on a 12-month average "impression score" – a net measure of whether a consumer has a positive or negative impression of a brand.

Alphabet-owned Google, which has various products such as Pixel phones, Nest and Chromecast, “touches the majority of human lives, whether consumers know it or not”, YouGov said.

Apple, which launched its first 5G devices in October, secured the fifth spot in the ranking.

“No list of tech brands is complete without Apple … the past 12 months have seen the usual raft of product launches from the brand, including its iPhone 12, as well as a move into Apple silicon,” YouGov said.

Social media platforms – including WhatsApp, Instagram and social networking company Facebook – also made it into the top 10 brands in the list.

“Some of these brands had challenging years with regulatory and reputational challenges around the world to surmount, but these do not appear to have had much bearing on consumers’ impression of them,” the report said.

Most favoured technology brands

Global

Samsung

Google

WhatsApp

Sony

Apple

Facebook

Instagram

Microsoft

LG

Huawei

Saudi Arabia

Apple

WhatsApp

Samsung

Google

Huawei

Twitter

Instagram

LG

Microsoft

Sony

UAE

WhatsApp

Samsung

Apple

Google

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Microsoft

Sony

Huawei

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

MATCH INFO What: India v Afghanistan, first Test

When: Starts Thursday

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

