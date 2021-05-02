Samsung tops list of the world's most favoured tech brands

South Korea-based Samsung topped the list of the world's most favoured technology brands, driven by the consumer electronics company's product launches this year.
The smartphone maker was followed closely by Google, instant-messaging platform WhatsApp, the world's largest video console maker, Sony, and iPhone manufacturer Apple, according to YouGov's Technology Rankings 2021 report.
“Samsung has had a busy year, embedding itself in our lives during a tumultuous 12 months and cementing its reputation as an innovator in tech and domestic products,” the report said.
“Unlike many tech brands, its product range is broad … straddling everything from phones to washing machines and this may be reflected in its performance.”
Brands that helped consumers to stay connected and remain entertained during the Covid-19 pandemic dominated the list of the most favoured global tech brands, according to YouGov’s report.
Samsung's efforts to build products to ease consumer lifestyles using artificial intelligence and robotics amid the stay-at-home measures helped the brand, the report said.
In January, it unveiled a JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner that uses object recognition technology to identify and classify objects to decide the best cleaning path. The sensors allow the machine to avoid cables and small objects while still cleaning hard-to-reach corners in homes.
YouGov collected data from 11 million interviews across 40 sectors and 55 markets globally between March 1, 2020, and February 28 this year. The brands were ranked based on a 12-month average "impression score" – a net measure of whether a consumer has a positive or negative impression of a brand.
Alphabet-owned Google, which has various products such as Pixel phones, Nest and Chromecast, “touches the majority of human lives, whether consumers know it or not”, YouGov said.
Apple, which launched its first 5G devices in October, secured the fifth spot in the ranking.
“No list of tech brands is complete without Apple … the past 12 months have seen the usual raft of product launches from the brand, including its iPhone 12, as well as a move into Apple silicon,” YouGov said.
Social media platforms – including WhatsApp, Instagram and social networking company Facebook – also made it into the top 10 brands in the list.
“Some of these brands had challenging years with regulatory and reputational challenges around the world to surmount, but these do not appear to have had much bearing on consumers’ impression of them,” the report said.
Most favoured technology brands
Global
- Samsung
- Sony
- Apple
- Microsoft
- LG
- Huawei
Saudi Arabia
- Apple
- Samsung
- Huawei
- LG
- Microsoft
- Sony
UAE
- Samsung
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Sony
- Huawei
6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer)
7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby
7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby
8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor
8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby
9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi
Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: Singapore election is more than just a family feud over LKY's legacy
Sholto Byrnes: Robert Mugabe and Lee Kuan Yew: two leaders with very different legacies
Dr Vivian Balakrishnan: UAE and Singapore can be partners for a world in transition
Nick March: Singapore and UAE are on the move – in airport development
Sulaiman Hakemy: Who really deserves to rule the Arctic?
Ni Jian: Covid-19 origins are a matter for science, not politics
Editorial: Global collaboration for a vaccine is the way to go
Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Founded: January 2019
Number of employees: 10
Sector: Technology/Social media
Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support
What: India v Afghanistan, first Test
When: Starts Thursday
Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengalaru
Director: Navdeep Singh
Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain
Rating: 2/5
Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three.
You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.”
However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says.
This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.”
This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.
