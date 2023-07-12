Elon Musk-owned Twitter reportedly down in Canada, India and Europe

Micro-blogging website Twitter experienced a service interruption in some parts of Europe, Canada and India on Wednesday, according to social media users.

“Is Twitter down or something, my tweets aren’t loading on my profile and when I click on notifications it doesn’t work,” one user wrote.

is twitter down or something my tweets aren’t loading on my profile and when I click on notifications it doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/ZSmYCozXhw — connor 🔆🏳️‍⚧️ (@flaskspace) July 12, 2023

“Twitter is broken or something?” wrote another.

The platform was down briefly at 12.15pm New York time but was back online within 10 minutes when The National tried to gain access to it from Toronto.

Out of the problems reported, nearly 49 per cent were about the app uploading, 34 per cent were website-related, while 17 per cent were about the feed, service checker Downdetector reported.

Twitter is broken or something? — Everything Out Of Context (@EverythingOOC) July 12, 2023

Twitter did not respond immediately to The National’s request for comment.

Twitter, which has experienced a series of ups and downs in the past few months – including a change of ownership, is facing new competition from Meta's Threads app, launched globally last week.

Twitter, owned by the billionaire businessman Elon Musk, has reportedly threatened to sue Facebook-parent firm Meta over the new app.

Threads gained more than 30 million users in less than 24 hours of its launch. By comparison, Twitter’s current user count stands at 300 million.

Meta-owned apps Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and Threads also experienced a widespread service interruption in the US, India and some parts of Europe last week.