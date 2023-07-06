Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads app, report says

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta over the social media company's newest Threads app, Semafor reported on Thursday, citing a letter from lawyer Alex Spiro.

The letter, dated July 5, says that Elon Musk's X Corp has “serious concerns” that Mark Zuckerberg's company has engaged in “systemic, wilful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Threads has climbed to the top of the charts in Apple's App Store, with more than 30 million sign-ups since its Wednesday launch, Mr Zuckerberg said in a post on the new social media platform.

Mr Zuckerberg's app is seen as Twitter's most potent rival in a space that has seen the launch of competing apps such as Bluesky and Mastodon.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly classified information,” Mr Spiro wrote in the letter.

The letter also alleged that Meta has hired dozens of former Twitter employers who “had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information”.

It claimed that the former employees had been hired with the aim of creating a “copycat” app.

The National has contacted Meta for comment. The National's request for comment from Twitter was answered with an emoji.