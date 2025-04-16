Abu Dhabi Police release dramatic crash video to warn against phone use

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi-police/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Police</a> on Wednesday shared footage showing three separate high-speed car crashes as a warning to motorists against using mobile phones while driving. The first clip shows a horrifying rear-end collision at night, as an apparently distracted driver crashes into the back of another vehicle. The driver tries too late to avoid an accident in the motorway's third lane, hits the car ahead and veers off into the central reservation at speed. The second video shows another driver approaching almost-stationary traffic. The driver brakes too late, tries to move into the emergency lane but ends up swerving and hitting several cars. The third accident clip, meanwhile, shows a vehicle driving at speed in a turning lane, with no other motorists around. But as the driver is also distracted, they do not see the curve in the road and crash into signposts, before overturning. It was not revealed whether there were any casualties or injuries in the accidents. To promote road safety, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> authorities have implemented strict penalties on mobile phone use while driving. Any motorist caught faces a Dh800 fine and four black points on their driving licence. In October, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> introduced a law that enforces a 30-day vehicle impound along with the existing Dh800 fine and black points for drivers distracted by mobile devices. Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60kph will lead to a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points, as well as vehicle confiscation for 30 days. Lesser speeding offences also carry penalties, reflecting the importance of adhering to set limits. Speeding by no more than 30kph over the maximum speed limit results in a Dh300 fine and no black points. Drivers and motorcyclists who run through red lights risk a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 black points, while heavy vehicle drivers face a fine of Dh3,000 and a one-year licence suspension for the same offence. Black points are penalties given to drivers for serious breaches of road regulations. The number of points given depends on the offence. If a driver receives 24 black points within the space of 12 months, their licence is suspended. The length of the suspension is decided based on the severity of the rule breaches. There are 143 federal traffic laws listed on the <a href="https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/opendata/fines/!ut/p/z0/04_Sj9CPykssy0xPLMnMz0vMAfIjo8zi_T29HQ2NvA18_V2NzQwCA_y9Ayy83Y3cTU30g1Pz9AuyHRUBDwd0dQ!!/#:~:text=Driving%20in%20a%20way%20that%20harms%20public%20or%20private%20properties.&text=Driving%20under%20the%20influence%20of%20narcotic%2C%20psychotropic%20or%20similar%20substances.&text=Driving%20a%20heavy%20vehicle%20in,lives%20and%20safety%20of%20others.&text=Heavy%20vehicle%20driver%20causing%20his%20or%20another%20vehicle%20to%20overturn.">Dubai Police website</a>, with varying penalties including fines, black points, vehicle confiscation and licence suspension. They apply to all Emirates. If your vehicle is impounded, there are additional fees to release it. These can reach up to Dh100,000, depending on the offence. It comes as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/13/accident-free-day-2024/" target="_blank">traffic accidents</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023, figures from the Ministry of Interior show. According to Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, the increasing number of accidents is linked to population growth, more drivers and heavier traffic congestion. Mr Edelmann also drew attention to poor road etiquette and added that indicators are often not used when drivers change direction. He said focused education on proper signalling is needed. “Earlier studies by Road Safety UAE showed that indicators are only used in about 50 per cent of manoeuvres, and even less among younger drivers,” he said. “It is the law to always use indicators to signal intent. Without this communication, the safety of the driver and others is compromised.”