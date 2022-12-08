UAE ministry and Abu Dhabi's Edge Group conclude hackathon to solve industrial challenges

The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Abu Dhabi defence conglomerate Edge Group have concluded their first Pioneers 4.0 hackathon programme, which aims to develop solutions to address challenges in the industrial sector.

The hackathon, aligned with the Emirates' Industry 4.0 initiative, helped 15 students from a number of the UAE’s leading universities to propose solutions for problems through the use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Edge said on Thursday.

“The ministry is committed to bringing partners together to support the digitalisation and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector,” said Tariq Al Hashmi, head of technology development and adoption at the ministry.

“This hackathon is a prime example of how leading national companies can work together with global corporations and academic institutions, using the UAE’s industrial ecosystem as a platform to support not only one another’s objectives, but also the upskilling of national talent.”

Hackathons are gatherings of computer programmers and other relevant participants who engage in collaborative programming with the aim of creating new solutions for various use cases.

The UAE is active in bringing the hackathon community together, with programmes such as the UAE Hackathon and the Abu Dhabi Global Markets' FinTech Nations Global Hackathon.

In October, the Ministry of Economy collaborated with global technology accelerator Plug and Play to launch a hackathon programme that was aimed at boosting the Emirates' tourism sector.

The UAE is also focused on achieving comprehensive Emirati industrial activity, led by major national development sectors, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said last month.

The hackathon, sponsored by Microsoft, follows the signing of a preliminary agreement between MoIAT and Edge in August, in which both organisations plan to expand the scope of Edge's Learning and Innovation Factory to the UAE’s industrial ecosystem, as well as to co-operate on establishing an Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre.

“In collaboration with MoIAT, Edge is striving to bring together some of the nation’s brightest minds to solve current and future challenges within the industry, and help shape the future with smart and practical solutions,” the factory's head, Mohittin Kourtev, said.