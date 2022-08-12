Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: UAE price, release date and all you need to know

Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 — and they will soon be available to customers in the UAE.

The unveiling comes just weeks ahead of Apple's expected release of the iPhone 14 as Samsung aims to stay ahead of its rival as the leading smartphone maker by market share.

How much will UAE customers have to pay for the new devices and can they order in advance? The National has all the details:

Are orders open in the UAE and when will the phones be released?

Yes, pre-release orders are now open, until August 25, in Samsung stores and authorised online channels and retailers.

There is, however, no confirmed date for when the phones will actually be available in the UAE.

Samsung has a pre-release-order offer for its customers in the UAE whereby they get twice the storage for the same price.

That means when choosing the Galaxy Z Fold4 128GB, customers will get the 256GB version for the same price, and the same for the Flip4.

Customers who opt to order from Samsung.com until August 25 will also enjoy benefits that include access to exclusive colour options, opportunity to customise their device, one-year Samsung Care+, up to 24-month instalment plan with 0 per cent interest rate, free delivery, five-times Samsung Rewards points, plus trade-in opportunities with doorstep evaluations for the first time with pre-release orders.

Etisalat is offering flexible monthly payment starting from Dh170 per month, while du is offering the Flip4 from Dh152 a month plus VAT and the Fold4 from Dh272 per month plus VAT.

What is the price in the UAE?

What are the main features of the new devices?

The Galaxy Z Flip4 has an upgraded camera, a larger battery and expanded customisation, according to Samsung.

"Its compact clamshell design offers unique experiences not available on any other smartphone," Samsung said.

"Users can shoot hands-free videos or capture full group selfies at various angles by partially folding the Galaxy Z Flip4 to activate FlexCam."

The Fold4, meanwhile, offers PC-like multitasking features, in addition to advanced camera technology and powerful mobile processors, according to Samsung.

It is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

It comes with an upgraded 50-megapixel wide-lens camera and 30x Space Zoom lens.

Samsung promises better performance in night and low-light conditions.

What colours do the phones come in?

The Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in bora purple and graphite, pink gold and blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 comes in grey green, beige and phantom black.

When is Apple releasing the iPhone 14?

That isn't far away. Its launch event is expected in September, as it usually is each year, and possibly as early as September 6, according to insider leaks.

The highly anticipated event is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro (both 15.5 centimetres), as well as the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (both 17cm).

_________________________

Samsung Galaxy phones through the years