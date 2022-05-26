New iPhone 14 Pro renders give what is probably most accurate look at coming models

A noted Apple tipster has revealed what could probably be the most accurate look at the technology company's coming iPhone 14 Pro models.

The new renders show what the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would look like, based on several leaks that have surfaced over the past months, resulting in a noticeable redesign on all fronts, Jon Prosser said on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel.

The renders have been worked on for “several months” to be as “accurate as possible” by Apple concept designer Ian Zelbo, he said.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to abandon the front camera notch set-up, which will be replaced by a pill-shaped and punch-hole combination that contains Apple's Face ID technology and True Depth camera, respectively.

On the rear, the bigger camera block would house a new 48-megapixel camera system, a sensor that is 57 per cent larger and 8K-resolution video recording.

Meanwhile, the corners of the devices would come with bigger radii to, presumably, be consistent with the bigger camera block, which would be more noticeable in the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, compared with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While none of these are new in the rumour mill — insiders, including reputable Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, revealed these late last year — Mr Prosser's report provides the best look at how all these could come together.

His renders are also in contrast to others that have surfaced. One of the most popular renditions was that the next iPhones would come with a rear camera block without bumps — resulting in a smoother surface — and a single punch-hole camera up front.

However, the latter would have, in theory, put into question how Apple would be able to fit all the components it uses for its True Depth and Face ID technology.

Mr Prosser also noted that only the Pro models of the iPhone 14 will come equipped with Apple's new A16 processor, with the two lower-end models using the present-generation A15.

“I don't know why but if I have to guess, I assume [it is] because of the chip shortage,” he said.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 line-up — which is also expected to come with new satellite technology — at its traditional September event.

It is also preparing for its annual Worldwide Developer Conference next month, where it will unveil software updates and, possibly, new hardware.

Apple to keep iPhone production 'flat'

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to keep production of its flagship iPhones “roughly flat” owing to challenges in the supply and logistics chains.

The Cupertino-based company is asking its suppliers to manufacture about 220 million iPhones, about the same number as 2021, according to a Bloomberg report.

This is below market forecasts of 240 million iPhones, including projections by the International Data Corporation and Bloomberg. The outlook could change depending on how the economy shapes out in the coming months, the report said.

Companies are facing a tough economic climate due to supply chain challenges, surging inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, all of which threaten to affect sales.

Apple, which did not comment on the outlook, stopped reporting on how many iPhones it sells in 2019 and does not reveal production targets.