iPhone 14: what we know about the new Apple smartphone so far

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is expected to have four devices in two different sizes, according to the latest industry leaks.

The smartphones are expected to come with the company’s much-awaited satellite technology, a bigger display and a smoother rear surface with no camera bump.

Here is what users can expect from the launch anticipated to take place in September.

How many versions will there be?

The series will include the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro (both 6.1 inches) as well as the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (both 6.7 inches).

According to Apple's rules for naming iPhones, the four new 2H22 iPhones could be called iPhone 14 (6.1"), iPhone 14 Max (6.7"), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1”), and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7"). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

The Pro versions of both models would be upgraded to the new A16 processor while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the A15 chip present in iPhone 13 series phones that were launched in September, said Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi.

Expand Autoplay The new Apple iPhone SE. All photos: Apple

All four new models are expected to start with 6GB RAM of memory, Mr Kuo said.

However, the company is expected to discontinue the production of its 14.4cm Mini model, according to a 9to5Mac report.

Will there be changes to design?

Apple is known to have a three-year design cycle, with the first year featuring a completely new look, the second year including some alterations under the hood and the third year showcasing design changes. This year marks the third year of the current cycle, so expect some changes.

Replacing the large notch on the front, the new iPhones are expected to come with a punch-hole style camera. It will put the camera in a good place with no compromise with the screen size.

The large notch, housing what Apple calls the TrueDepth camera display, was introduced in 2017 with the iPhone X. It continued until the iPhone 13 series when the notch size was trimmed by 20 per cent.

The rear of the phone will be smoother with no camera bump and the new design will feature round volume buttons, that were last featured on the iPhone 4, according to popular predictions.

Another major change expected is the screen size.

This is set to be the first time that the non-Pro iPhone line will get a 6.7 inch screen option.

How much will the new models cost?

For the first time, users may be able to get a 6.7 inch non-Pro iPhone model (the iPhone 14 Max) for $200 less than before, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max currently starts at $1,099 which would price an iPhone 14 Max at $899.

However, rising global inflation and in particular component costs, could affect the prices between now and the expected September launch.

Will satellite technology be included?

The new iPhone 14 series could come with satellite technology that was earlier expected to be embedded in the iPhone 13 series. This feature will allow users to communicate with first responders in case of emergency in areas without 4G or 5G coverage, industry experts said.

Apple has had a dedicated team working on this technology for several years and it has been exploring merging this with its iPhones since 2017, according to a Bloomberg report.

Will Apple ditch the lightning port?

Apple is considering using a USB-C port rather than the lightning connector to charge the iPhone 14, according to a report. It could be the biggest shift for the world's most valuable company's flagship product.

Apple tipster, who goes by the alias Leaksapplepro, details three reasons why the company is said to be considering the change — faster transfer speeds, environmental concerns and trying to avoid legal troubles, particularly with the EU, which in September pushed for a common charger for technology devices.

Where does Apple stand in the smartphone market?

With a yearly increase of 19.7 per cent in smartphone shipments, Apple maintained second position with a 16.7 per cent market share last year. The technology company sold more than 239.2 million iPhones in the January-December period.

Overall, global smartphone shipments to end users stood at more than 1.43 billion in 2021, an annual increase of 6 per cent, despite supply constraints because of production disruptions and component shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Apple go foldable like Samsung?

The world’s biggest smartphone-maker Samsung — which held a 19 per cent market share last year — is pushing foldable phones to increase its market share and gain customers. It launched two bendable devices, the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, in August.

Apple is also working on a foldable device, although it is still some years away, according to Bloomberg.

Apple's iPhone 13 series, which was launched in September, received a good response from the consumers. Photo: Apple

Foldable smartphone shipments are projected to increase about three times on an annual basis to about nine million units this year, with Samsung accounting for an 88 per cent market share of the high-end devices, said Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research.

Why are iPhones important for Apple?

The iPhone is the best-performing product for Apple, which posted a record quarterly profit and sales in the holiday quarter. Net profit jumped to $35 billion while sales rose to more than $123.9bn during the quarter that ended on December 25.

The technology company's iPhone sales accounted for about 57.7 per cent of the total revenue in the quarter. Smartphone sales surged by about 9.1 per cent to more than $71.6bn in the October-December period, compared with the same period in 2020, as they surpassed analysts' estimates of $68.3bn.

- This article was originally published on March 17, 2022