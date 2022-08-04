Tesla swimming pool: charging station makes a splash with new amenity

Tesla owners struggling to fill the time while their cars recharge have been given the opportunity to cool off during the hot summer.

A supercharging station in Germany has had a Tesla swimming pool installed as the company aims to take its amenities to a new level.

The pool, which appears to have been made out of an empty container with the Tesla logo on the side, will be open from Thursday until August 28, and according to instructions, can be used by up to four people at a time.

The station in Hilden is one of the biggest in Germany, with 40 superchargers. It already has a cafe, and Tesla owners will have to show their app for pool entry.

Tesla has previously indicated that it plans to expand its charging station offerings, having submitted documents to Los Angeles for a diner that would be open 24 hours a day at 7001 West Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood.

The 864-square-metre space includes plans for a drive-in movie theatre and a 28-stall supercharging station, Bloomberg reported.

There will be a two-storey restaurant with more than 200 seats, indoors and outside, with views of two tall movie screens.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

Last June, Tesla filed an application for three new trademarks with the US Patent and Trademark Office, with the intention of using its T logo design and two other versions of the Tesla stylised logo in the food industry.

These trademarks would cover "restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services", Tesla said in the application.

Tesla will host its annual meeting on Thursday at its new plant in Austin, Texas.