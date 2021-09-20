Apple iPhone 13: when is Pro available in the UAE and how much does it cost?

Apple unveiled its new range of iPhones and other new technology such as iPads at its recent California Streaming event.

But for consumers who are eager to get their hands on a shiny new smartphone, there is always that frustrating wait between the Apple announcement and the actual devices hitting the shops.

What are the new iPhone 13 models?

The new iPhone models include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said they were “the best iPhones we have ever created".

While the iPhone 13 models have plenty of technical improvements, there was no major innovation if you compare them with Samsung's recently launched folding phones.

However, the new iPhones are powered by a new chip designed by Apple – the A15 bionic. The company says it is the fastest in the smartphone industry and makes the iPhone 13s up to 50 per cent faster than other brands.

Other improvements include better battery life, a ceramic shield to make it more damage-resistant and an upgraded camera system.

When is the iPhone 13 available in the UAE?

Bookings are currently open and the devices will be available from Friday, September 24.

They can be reserved and collected from the three Apple stores in the Emirates – Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Other UAE retailers are also offering pre-orders, as are telecom operators Etisalat and du.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

iPhone 13 mini - from Dh2,999

iPhone 13 - from Dh3,399

iPhone 13 Pro - from Dh4,199

iPhone Pro Max - from Dh4,699

Apple is offering its usual trade-in deal for customers who wish to hand in an iPhone 8 or newer with Dh300 to Dh2,535 offered in exchange.

Du customers can get the iPhone mini for Dh125 a month plus VAT, while the regular iPhone 13 will set you back Dh142 a month on a 24-month contract. For those who like the best phone they can get, the iPhone Pro Max starts at Dh197 plus VAT per month.

With Etisalat, the iPhone 13 is available for Dh155 a month (including VAT) on a 24-month contract, while a 12-month deal will set customers back Dh300 a month. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Dh215 a month over 24 months.

What about the Apple Watch Series 7?

Apple also unveiled the latest in its watch segment, but buyers seeking the new device will have to wait a little longer.

A date has not yet been set, but Apple has said it will be available “later this fall".

The new device offers a bigger screen, comes in new colours, has an always-on display and is crack resistant with 50 per cent thicker front crystal.

