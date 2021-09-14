Apple to hold next launch in October after iPhone event on September 14

Apple is set to launch three new smartphones at its ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday. Bloomberg

Apple, which is expected to launch new iPhones and smartwatches today, will host another product launch event next month, the US venture capital firm Loup Ventures has said.

The new devices announced at both events will account for between 40-50 per cent of the company’s revenue over the next 12 months, it said.

The gadgets will be “foundational to the multi-year digital transformation wave”, which will gain momentum with the widespread adoption of fifth-generation network connectivity and latest technology such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 The iPhone through the ages: Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone to the world in San Francisco, California, on January 9, 2007. It had a 3.5-inch screen and 2MP camera. Reuters

“Like every year, the tech industry will focus on the new products' specs and pricing,” Loup Ventures’ managing partner Gene Munster and analyst David Stokman said.

“Customers, on the other hand, will elevate to a higher view – that is, the reality that they increasingly depend on Apple’s integrated family of products, services and support to equip for work and learn from anywhere. Addressing that consumer need will benefit demand for the next one to two years."

Apple is expected to launch three smartphones at the ‘California Streaming’ event on Tuesday under its latest iPhone 13 series – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will have a screen size of 15.5 centimetres, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 17cm display, industry insiders said.

“From a spec standpoint, we expect little change this year … [however,] the devices will include updated camera resolutions and new filters,” Loup Ventures wrote in an investors’ note to clients.

“As for the rumoured satellite feature, it will likely be used for emergencies to tap into first-responder networks."

The new smartwatch, called Apple Watch 7, is not expected to receive a major software update, but will see some hardware changes. It is expected to come with flatter edges and larger displays of 41 millimetres and 44mm, nearly 1mm more than the Apple Watch 6 variants.

The Minnesota company expects the first design change in three years in Apple Watch to bring a “slimmer profile and a fractional increase in the display”.

A customer uses his newly purchased Apple Watch in Tokyo. Reuters

It is expected to account for 5 per cent of sales next year, growing at 15 per cent a year.

“We believe 13 per cent of the iPhone base has a watch and that this percentage will increase to 35 per cent plus in the years to come as more biomarkers are adding in the next couple of years, including blood pressure and working with third-party blood glucose monitoring applications,” Mr Munster and Mr Stokman said.

The Cupertino-based company is also expected to launch new AirPods today. Loup Ventures expects entry-level AirPods to add noise cancellation.

“We expect price to be unchanged at $159. AirPods is about 4 per cent of overall revenue … and expected to grow at 18 per cent next year,” it said.

A woman wears Apple AirPods at a launch event in 2016 in San Francisco. Getty

How to watch Apple's event today?

Apple’s event will start at 9pm UAE time. Viewers can tune in through apple.com

You can also watch the event on YouTube and through the Apple TV application on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

