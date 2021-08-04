UAE and Facebook to train 50 top university students in coding

Final-year students with an aptitude for maths and computers can apply for the elite summer school

Aug 4, 2021

Fifty university students will be chosen from the UAE to attend an elite coding summer school with social media company Facebook.

The camp, scheduled for later this month, will introduce final-year students to coding and give them a crash course in the "language of the future".

Students can click on this link to apply. The camp is part of the National Programme for Coders announced last month.

Applicants should be in their final year and have a background in maths or artificial intelligence. Familiarity with Python programming is an advantage.

"Empowering youths with digital skills that enable them to innovate and create new solutions – to turn challenges into future opportunities – will be a key milestone," said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

Between August 15 and 26, students will attend workshops, a round table led by the Facebook Mena leadership team and Mr Al Olama, and connect with Facebook AI researchers from across the globe.

"By leveraging our expertise in developing and deploying AI to connect, protect and empower, we believe the Facebook AI Camp will provide students passionate about the field with a robust programme that will instil key capabilities to leverage new and progressive AI technology," said Azzam Alameddin, public policy director at Facebook's Mena and Turkey division.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the National Programme for Coders with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook last month.

It aims to attract people with digital skills from around the world and boost the number of digital start-ups in the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed also wants to train 100,000 young people to be coders and programmers to equip the country for the future digital age and changing nature of jobs and workplaces.

Updated: August 4th 2021, 10:07 AM
Itcan profile

Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani

Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India

Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce

Size: 70 employees 

Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch

Funding: Self-funded to date

 

Which honey takes your fancy?

Al Ghaf Honey

The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year

Sidr Honey

The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest

Samar Honey

The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

