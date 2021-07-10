UAE unveils programmer training campaign with tech giants Google and Amazon

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the global jobs market is changing rapidly - and our young people need to have the skills to make-it in a technology-driven economy

The UAE has signed a deal with major technology giants including Google and Amazon to train 100,000 young people in computer programming.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled the agreement with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook on Saturday.

Within five years, he wants to create 100,000 programmers, 1,000 digital companies to boost the Emirati economy, and increase government support for start-ups from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.

"The National Programme for Programmers is a new step to build our digital economy within our new national plans," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"The world is changing and the speed of digital change is multiplying... and the shape of the economy will differ... and the nature of professions will change... and survival will be for the most prepared, fast and keep pace with the new changes in our world."

More to follow