UAE jobs and salaries: how much does coding and programming pay?

The UAE has signed a deal with a host of major tech companies to train 100,000 young programmers and coders. Satish Kumar / The National

Computer programming, one of the most in-demand professions in the world, is expected to become increasingly popular in the UAE after a deal was signed with leading technology companies.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced a national initiative in which major companies will train 100,000 youngsters in computer programming within five years.

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook will collaborate in the programme.

The goal is to create 1,000 digital companies and increase government support for start-ups from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4bn ($408.4 million to $1.08bn).

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 (Salary 27)

Nevin Lewis, chief executive of Black and Grey Human Resources, said the training campaign would help to launch the careers of future leaders in the world of technology.

“Based on my recent UAE job market observations and recruitment experience, I can confidently say that you’ll be in luck,” he said.

“There are plenty of new programming jobs being created by ambitious tech entrepreneurs who are scouting for talent to collaborate with and bring ideas to life.

“However, don’t expect instant gratification – all programming careers take patience and attention to detail.

“You might consider getting your foot in the door by building your foundational knowledge and portfolio.

“Personally, I’ve always been fascinated by the fact that an entertaining application or sophisticated computer program all boils down to a string of code.”

Most programming jobs have a starting salary of Dh10,000 a month or more for entry-level positions.

Karuna Agarwal, director of Future Tense Human Resource Solutions, said salaries may also depend on a person's level of education and experience.

"With technical expertise at its base, professional prospects for coding are driven by the depth of both functional and industrial expertise.

With technical expertise at its base, professional prospects for coding are driven by the depth of both functional and industrial expertise.

“The UAE's persistent push for raising the bars of digitisation across the economy got a further boost with the latest announcement on the mega plan for coders.”

Here are some of the top jobs in computer programming and coding:

DevOps engineer

The entry-level monthly salary of a DevOps engineer starts from Dh12,500. It rises to Dh25,000 for mid-level jobs and Dh35,000 for senior level positions.

These engineers are IT professionals who work with software developers, system operators and other production IT staff to oversee code releases and deployments.

Full stack developer

The entry-level salary for this profession starts at Dh10,000, rising to Dh18,000 for mid-level posts and Dh25,000 for senior positions.

A full stack developer is a web developer or engineer who works on the front and back ends of a website or app.

“This means they can tackle projects that involve databases, building user-facing websites, or even work with clients during the planning phase of projects,” Mr Lewis said.

“There’s often not a black-and-white distinction between front-end and back-end development. Full stack developers are jacks-of-all-trades.”

Software application developer

This job comes with a starting salary of Dh10,000 a month for entry-level positions, Dh18,000 for mid-level roles and Dh30,000 for senior jobs.

Application developers are also known as software developers or software architects. They are responsible for developing and modifying source code for software applications, which help customers with computer programs.

They design computer applications, such as games and custom software.

Back-end developer/engineer

The starting salary for this role is Dh10,000 for entry-level, Dh12,000 for mid-level and Dh30,000 for senior level.

A back-end engineer designs, builds and maintains the server of web applications. They must also know programming languages.

Mr Lewis said some of the in-demand programming languages were Python, JavaScript, Java, HTML5, Oracle PL/SQL, PERL, Ruby / Ruby on Rails, C++, PHP and Swift.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 84 UAE Salary Guide 2021 (Salary 82)

Front-end developer/engineer

A front-end engineer works with designers to make a website functional, user-friendly and fast.

These jobs are in high demand, particularly for those who are skilled in developing websites for mobile devices.

Entry-level salaries start at Dh10,000 and rise to Dh15,000 for mid-level jobs and Dh30,000 for senior positions.

UX developer

A user experience (UX) engineer builds and designs digital products such as websites and apps.

This is one of the most in-demand jobs in the world of programming, as companies around the world strengthen their digital services.

The starting salary for entry-level positions is Dh10,000, mid-level positions can earn a starting salary of Dh15,000 and senior roles can reach Dh30,000.

Quality assurance/test analyst

This profession has the same starting salary as a UX developer.

A quality assurance analyst reviews the website or software product before it is released to the public.

Top ways to earn extra income in the UAE during the summer - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 na28 JUN 10 jobs Part-time roles in digital marketing can provide a monthly salary of between Dh3,000 and Dh6,000. Headway/ Unsplash (pic)

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km

The specs: Aston Martin DB11 V8 vs Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Price, base: Dh840,000; Dh120,000 Engine: 4.0L V8 twin-turbo; 3.9L V8 turbo Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; seven-speed automatic Power: 509hp @ 6,000rpm; 601hp @ 7,500rpm Torque: 695Nm @ 2,000rpm; 760Nm @ 3,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.9L / 100km; 11.6L / 100km