SoftBank rolls out first Leica-branded smartphone in Japan

Leitz Phone 1 will be the first smartphone from the Wetzlar-headquartered camera and optical lens maker. AFP

Japan's SoftBank is rolling out a Leica-branded smartphone, Leitz Phone 1, exclusively for the Japanese market.

This will be the first branded smartphone by the German camera and optical lens maker, although it has previously lent its name and technology to phone camera systems used by brands such as Huawei and Sharp.

The high-end Android phone, which has been designed at Leica's studio in Munich and manufactured by Japan’s Sharp Corporation, will be priced from ¥187,920 Japanese ($1,700). SoftBank, which is run by the country's second-richest person Masayoshi Son, began accepting pre-orders for the phone on June 18 and it will go on sale after July, according to its website.

“Simple and easy to use ... and an elegant design that incorporates only the elements you really need. The back [of the phone] is finished with tempered glass, pursuing the functional beauty of Leica and the good feel when picked up,” SoftBank said in a statement.

Tokyo-headquartered SoftBank sells smartphones by various companies such as Apple, ZTE and Google through its mobile arm.

The Leitz Phone 1 comes with a 20-megapixel lens that has a one-inch imaging sensor, which is a similar specification to what users would expect from a high-end Sony or Nikon compact camera. It is only the third smartphone to use a one-inch sensor, which are traditionally used in professional cameras. Most smartphone manufacturers use much smaller sensors.

“The camera supervised by Leica is equipped with a one-inch high-performance image sensor, which is one of the largest … it is bright even in the dark, resistant to fast movements and allows you to take pictures with natural colours,” SoftBank said.

The Leitz 1 phone has a 16.7-centimetre organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, offering improved image quality, better contrast and higher brightness, according to Softbank.

In May, Sharp launched the Aquos R6 smartphone in Japan featuring a Leica lens with a one-inch sensor. In 2014, Panasonic used the same technology in its CM1 Lumix smartphone. Huawei is also rumoured to be planning a similarly-sized sensor in its P50 Pro smartphone.

The new headquarters of German camera manufacturer Leica in Wetzlar, Germany. EPA

Leitz 1 weighs 212 grams and is powered by a 5,000 milliampere-hour battery that provides enough power to last more than a day. It has 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage, the company said.

"With a one-inch sensor and Leica’s camera technologies, this SoftBank-backed phone looks really good from the hardware perspective,” Abbas Ali, managing editor of TechRadar Middle East, said.

“But the issue is ... cramming a lot of technology in very small modules in a smartphone compared with SLRs. Moreover, hardware is just half of the equation and the other half is software ... that is where companies like Apple, Google, Samsung and Huawei focus a lot.”

The latest OnePlus smartphone, the 9 Pro, offered similar features to Leica with very high-end lenses but did not perform well because the software wasn’t as good as comparable models, Mr Ali said.

“I have a feeling this [Leitz] will be great from [the] hardware perspective but it could fall flat on the software.”

Global smartphone production is projected to increase by about 9 per cent to 1.36 billion units this year, after falling 11 per cent in 2020 amid the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, according to Taipei-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.

The Gandhi Murder 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation

34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder

7 - million dollars, the film's budget

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

