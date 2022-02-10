Dewa provides thousands of kilowatt hours of electricity to EV users at Expo site

The company allocated $1.15 billion to support electricity and water infrastructure projects at the mega trade fair

Dewa provides Expo 2020 visitors with 19 charging stations, with five stations each at Opportunity, Sustainability, and Mobility Pavilions, two stations at the Expo 2020 office, and two stations at Enoc’s service station of the future.
Fareed Rahman
Feb 10, 2022

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) provided thousands of kilowatt hours of electricity to electric vehicle (EV) users at Expo 2020 as more people switch to greener modes of transport that reduce emissions.

The company provided 87,772 kilowatt-hours of electricity for the electric vehicles of visitors to the exhibition during its first three months, Dewa said in a statement on Thursday. Dewa installed 19 charging stations at different points at the Expo site for visitors to charge their vehicles.

“Dewa is committed to encouraging the public to drive environmentally-friendly electric vehicles and increase their adoption in the emirate, consolidating Dubai’s position as a global capital for the green economy and sustainable development,” said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

The strategy supports the emirate’s Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy to reduce carbon emissions as well as efforts by the government to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, Mr Al Tayer said.

Dubai, the commercial and tourism centre of the Middle East, aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent before the end of 2030, a move aimed at supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve the country's net-zero ambitions by 2050. The emirate announced several new measures to support this policy, including the conversion of the 2,400 megawatt Hassyan power complex to natural gas from clean coal.

Read more
Power consumption in Dubai rises 10% in first half of 2021 as economy recovers
Dewa registers universal system patent for electric vehicle charging stations

It i