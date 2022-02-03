Dubai’s Hassyan power plant to be fuelled by natural gas to reduce emissions

Dubai’s Hassyan power complex will be converted into a natural gas plant as the emirate seeks to reduce emissions and become carbon neutral in the next three decades.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, approved the conversion of the 2,400-megawatt plant, which used clean coal, said the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on Thursday.

“This step supports Dubai's energy supply security by diversifying the energy mix through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

It also aligns with Dubai’s carbon neutrality strategy 2050, which aims to ensure that 100 per cent of the emirate's energy production capacity is from clean energy sources by 2050.

“The initiative is consistent with the pivotal role that gas is expected to play in enabling economic growth in the UAE over the next 50 years.”

The UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, has embarked on a net zero by 2050 strategy, with clean and renewable energy investment worth Dh600 billion planned over the next three decades.

“Dubai has a clear strategy and specific goals to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in the energy mix,” said Dewa managing director and chief executive Saeed Al Tayer.

“Natural gas is considered a safe and environmentally friendly source of energy. The Hassyan natural gas power complex will be an addition to the Jebel Ali power and water desalination complex, which is one of the main pillars for providing Dubai with reliable, efficient and high-quality electricity and water services.”

Dubai is also building other clean energy projects, including the 5,000MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the world’s largest single-site solar park. The fifth phase, with a total investment of Dh2.05bn, is 60 per cent complete, said Dewa.

The project is part of Dubai's strategy to increase the share of clean power in its energy mix to 13.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, from the existing 11.38 per cent.