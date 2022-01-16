Dubai boosts production capacity at fifth phase of mega solar park project

Dubai increased the production capacity of the first project in the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park as the emirate seeks to boost the share of clean power in its total energy mix to reduce emissions.

The project's total capacity increased to 330 megawatts from 300MW owing to the use of the latest photovoltaic technologies, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said on Sunday.

“At Dewa, we work ... to promote sustainability and innovation and transform (Dubai) into a sustainable green economy by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy,” said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

“This achieves the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Dubai is building the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the world’s largest single-site solar park with a total capacity of 5,000MW. The fifth phase with a total investment of Dh2.05 billion ($559 million) is 60 per cent complete, according to Dewa.

The project is part of Dubai's strategy to increase the share of clean power in its energy mix to 13.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year, from the existing 11.38 per cent.

"Dewa is implementing more projects with a total capacity of 1,333MW using solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power in addition to future phases to reach 5,000MW by 2030,” Mr Al Tayer said. The Dubai utility's solar-park mega project has attracted about Dh40bn of investments since it was launched in 2012.

The fifth phase is on schedule and is set to become operational in different stages until 2023, said Waleed bin Salman, executive vice president of business development and excellence at Dewa.

A consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Acwa Power and Gulf Investment Corporation is building the 900MW fifth phase of the solar park in Dubai. Dewa set up the Shuaa Energy 3 partnership to complete the project with Acwa Power consortium holding a 40 per cent stake and the remainder by Dewa.

Last month, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy met online under the chairmanship of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed to review the emirate’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The UAE aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, with clean and renewable energy investment worth Dh600bn planned over the next three decades.