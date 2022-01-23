UAE backs Global Ports Hydrogen Coalition

The UAE supports the Global Ports Hydrogen Coalition, the first international forum that brings port representatives together with decision-makers from governments as well as the industry to discuss the adoption of hydrogen technologies and fuels, the Ministry of Energy said.

The Coalition aims to enhance policy dialogue and collaboration related to scaling up the production and use of low-carbon hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels in industrial coastal areas.

“The UAE has always been a key contributor to the global sustainability movement,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. "Our involvement with the coalition is one such endeavour that supports the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 that aims to achieve an energy mix combining renewable and low carbon energy sources to achieve strategic economic and environmental goals."

Hydrogen is emerging as an important cleaner fuel as the world focuses on reducing emissions to protect the environment.

Renewable energy is at the heart of the UAE’s ambitions to achieve carbon-neutrality. In October, the UAE became the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to pledge to offset all of its domestic carbon emissions by 2050, followed by Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The Emirates also recently announced the Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, a national blueprint to support domestic, low-carbon industries contribute to the country’s net-zero ambition and establish the country as a competitive exporter of hydrogen.

Last year, Adnoc, Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ formed an alliance to develop a global hydrogen hub. Adnoc subsequently announced plans to build a blue ammonia plant in Ruwais, while Abu Dhabi Ports-owned Kizad said it would invest $1bn in a green ammonia plant.

“Currently, the expansion of the UAE’s hydrogen economy is in process with mega projects involving several of our leading ports,” said Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs.

“The two-gigawatt green ammonia project by the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as Taqa, and Abu Dhabi Ports is one such project that will produce green hydrogen and process it into liquid ammonia, to be used in ships as bunker fuel and for export.

"This coupled with other endeavours by our ports will reinforce the UAE’s position as a key competitive maritime hub.”