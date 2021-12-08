Dubai Supreme Council of Energy discuss 2050 carbon neutrality plan

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy met online on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed to review the emirate’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Participants discussed various topics such as the development of a legislative framework to increase the efficiency of cooling services, as well as activities related to the generation, distribution and sale of cooling capacity, the council said.

“The meeting reviewed the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s in-depth study on how the emirate of Dubai can achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through a clear strategy and road map to implement the strategy using the latest technologies in this regard,” said Saeed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the council.

Dubai plans to derive three quarters of its total power from clean sources by 2050, with the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park expected to have a capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030.

It is also developing a hydrogen strategy to cut emissions and expand its clean energy capacity.

Dubai also aims to raise the share of renewables in its energy mix to 13 per cent before the end of the year, from the existing 10 per cent.

In 2019, it reduced its carbon emissions by 22 per cent, which “reflects the efforts made by our strategic partners" in supporting the emirate's green economy, Ahmed Al Muhairbi, secretary general of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said.

The UAE aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, with clean and renewable energy investment worth Dh600 billion ($163.5bn) planned over the next three decades.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, on the other hand, plans to achieve zero-carbon emissions in its fleet by 2050. It is focused on increasing the number of electric and hybrid vehicles that it operates.

Power generated from renewable energy in the UAE is set to rise to 21 per cent in 2030 and 44 per cent by 2050, from 7 per cent last year, as more projects come online, according to Rystad Energy.

Abu Dhabi is also developing more renewable energy projects, including the world's largest solar plant at Al Dhafra with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts, as part of the UAE's efforts to increase clean energy capacity.