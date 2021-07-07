Taqa and Abu Dhabi Ports to develop 2 gigawatt green ammonia facility

The announcement by Taqa and Abu Dhabi Ports is one of many ammonia projects being developed in the UAE's capital. It follows plans to develop a $1 billion green ammonia plant by the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Ports

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as Taqa, and Abu Dhabi Ports plan to develop a 2 gigawatt green ammonia project in the UAE, as part of efforts to develop the country's hydrogen economy.

The planned facility will tap a 2 gigawatt solar photovoltaic plant to power an electrolyser to produce green hydrogen, which will in turn be processed into liquid ammonia. The green ammonia will be used in ships as bunker fuel and for export from Abu Dhabi Ports through gas carriers.

“Green hydrogen requires large-scale low carbon electricity production and desalinated water. We are pleased to have opened discussions with our partner Abu Dhabi Ports on developing proposals for a major industrial-scale facility that, if it goes ahead, would place Abu Dhabi at the heart of the emerging market for green hydrogen," said Jasim Thabet, Taqa group chief executive and managing director.

"Combining the global reach of Abu Dhabi Ports with the energy and water know-how and established technology partnerships of Taqa could open up exciting opportunities for both companies, for our shareholders and for Abu Dhabi," he added.

The announcement follows plans by the UAE, Opec's third-largest producer, to develop significant hydrogen capacity as it looks to decarbonise its economy.

Key local entities including Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Mubadala and state holding company ADQ formed an alliance earlier this year to develop significant hydrogen manufacturing capabilities.

It follows plans to develop a $1 billion green ammonia plant by the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi.

Helios Industry, a private special projects company, will develop the plant in two phases alongside local and international partners.

The project will be powered by an 800-megawatt solar power plant within Kizad and is expected to produce 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia from 40,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

In May, Adnoc announced the development of a massive blue ammonia project at its downstream centre in Ruwais as it looks to expand the UAE’s hydrogen economy. It will have a capacity of 1,000 kilotonnes a year.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

