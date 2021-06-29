British house prices up 13% in June as they rise at their fastest pace since 2004

Middle East buyers make up 16% of all UK property purchases sold to overseas investors

Paddington district in London. Average house prices rose by 0.7 per cent in June, compared with the previous month, taking the average house price to £245,432 as buyers rushed to lock in the tax-break saving. Bloomberg
Paddington district in London. Average house prices rose by 0.7 per cent in June, compared with the previous month, taking the average house price to £245,432 as buyers rushed to lock in the tax-break saving. Bloomberg

British house prices rose by the most since 2004, jumping 13.4 per cent in June, compared with the same month a year ago, as demand stayed buoyant in the run-up to the stamp duty deadline.

In monthly terms, house prices were up 0.7 per cent on May, taking the average to £245,432 ($340,010) as buyers rushed to lock in the tax break offered by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, which expires on June 30.

Read More

Alice on the doorstep of her new home on the West Sussex border, after an eight-month journey to buy a home in the UK. Martin Bamford for The National Why the stamp duty holiday almost cost my family our dream English home

UK's stamp duty deadline causes chaos for property market

"While the strength is partly due to base effects, with June last year unusually weak due to the first lockdown, the market continues to show significant momentum," Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner said on Tuesday.

Britain’s housing market has strengthened since Mr Sunak introduced the stamp duty holiday in July last year, after the shutdown of the property sector at the start of the pandemic.

The tax break offered buyers a saving of up to £15,000 on the first £500,000 of a property purchase.

Prices rose by 8.5 per cent last year and continued their upward trajectory after the tax break was extended in March.

The surge is also helping the super-prime market in central London to recover, with purchasers with a combined budget of £36.8 billion seeking homes in the capital worth more than £10 million, according to Knight Frank, as the quest for more space amid the remote-working trend influences buying decisions.

In the six months to the end of April, £817.4m was spent on super-prime property in London, 21 per cent higher than the figure recorded in the preceding six months, with 45 deals completed.

Buyers from the Middle East are playing a more active role in the UK market, said Knight Frank, accounting for 16 per cent of all UK property sold to overseas buyers in the first three months of this year.

This is the highest proportion of Middle East interest since the start of the pandemic in the UK.

While investment from the region is still below pre-Covid levels, activity is expected to pick up once international travel restrictions ease.

“From the Middle East, we are seeing pent-up demand for London’s super-prime property that we hope will be released as travel opens. The volumes of our inquiries for £10m-plus properties throughout central and outer London have lifted in recent months,” said Henry Faun of Knight Frank.

“Based on the 12-month rolling average, in May 2021 there were 8.7 new buyers for every new super-prime property listed for sale. This was the highest figure in seven years and, in parallel, average super-prime prices increased by 0.6 per cent in the year to May, which was the first rise in more than three years.”

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said the June rise in UK house prices comes as no surprise as buyers rush to complete deals before the stamp duty holiday expires at midnight on Wednesday.

“Figures from Nationwide do show the rate of those price hikes is slowing, up just 0.7 per cent in June, compared with 1.7 per cent in May, but the average house price is now a record £245,432.

“That number is important because it will still qualify for the nil-rate band under the stamp duty holiday, keeping the fires kindled until the end of September.”

From July 1, the threshold for the stamp duty holiday drops to £250,000 until September 1.

However, Ms Hewson said other factors fuelling the market include low interest rates and the availability of low deposit deals.

“The pandemic has also spurred the market on, changing our preferences. What was top of people’s wish lists two years ago is a distant memory with the potential to spin out working from home indefinitely or, at least, on a part-time basis, expanding the geographical map for many and adding home office to the list of demands," she said.

“This shift is unlikely to revert back and is expected to keep the market toasty for the months to come. The X factor will be unemployment. How many people will still be in a job once the furlough scheme ends? How many mortgage holidays will result in quick sales? There is no getting away from the fact that the next few months will be difficult for many people once support is withdrawn.”

Updated: June 29, 2021 12:58 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
(FILE PHOTO) In this undated composite image Prince Harry holds a child like his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

UAE pupils honoured for 'changing lives' at Princess Diana Award ceremony

Education
Prof Whitty struggles to free himself as he attempts to walk away from the pair, who then follow him. Twitter/EPA

England’s chief medical officer harassed in viral video

Europe
Pupils may not need to self-isolate if their classmates test positive for Covid-19 under plans being considered by the UK government. Getty Images 

Self-isolation for school pupils in England could be scrapped

Europe
Bali plans to offer vaccines to tourists but will delay reopening due to rising Covid-19 cases. Unsplash / Kharl Anthony Paica

Covid-19: Bali to offer travellers vaccines in bid to boost tourism

Travel
Alice on the doorstep of her new home on the West Sussex border, after an eight-month journey to buy a home in the UK. Martin Bamford for The National 

Why the stamp duty holiday almost cost my family our dream English home

Property
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams