Omniyat Group’s unit Beyond Developments has unveiled a Dh80 billion ($22 billion) development in Dubai, as the property developer continues to boost its portfolio.

Yardlands on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road will be “a city within a city”, consisting of 25,000 homes, the company said on Monday.

Construction will be completed by 2040 and will cover about 19 million square feet of area.

“The site will be designed as an integrated environment, bringing together homes, workplaces, schools, clinics, hotels and retail, alongside wellness, sports and leisure facilities, public spaces and a landscaped network,” the company said.

It will also have a sports hub of about 92,000 sq ft, along with recreational spaces and outdoor activities.

Commercial and office space will cover about 4.8 million sq ft. It will also have 1.28 million sq ft of hospitality space and more than 900,000 sq ft of retail, and food and beverage outlets.

More than two million sq ft of dedicated landscaped areas, shaded pedestrian routes and green corridors, as well as a 25km cycling-track network that will be linked to Dubai’s wider bicycle infrastructure, will also feature.

“We will directly develop more than half of Yardlands through a phased approach, in line with the disciplined pre-sales-led model on which we have built the business,” said Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Beyond Developments.

“The rest will be built by sub-developers within our master plan, as part of our vision to create a fully integrated urban destination, a city within a city.”

Developers are continuing to launch new projects despite concerns about the slowing of the market amid Iran war.

Earlier this month, Dubai’s Nakheel unveiled a new master development next to Palm Jebel Ali to house about 50,000 residents.

Last week, Meraas, another developer under Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced 97 four and five-bedroom villas at its Nad Al Sheba Gardens project.

The developer also revealed plans for a private school within the community. The project's wider master plan includes walkways, parks, cycling and running tracks, a multi-sports court, a wave pool and children’s water play areas.

Also last week, Meraas launched a new phase of its Solaya project, the beachfront community in Jumeirah 1 developed in partnership with BGRE, formerly Brookfield Properties.

Beyond has continued to boost its portfolio since it was founded in 2024. The portfolio now consists of five master plans and 16 projects across key residential, commercial and mixed-use destinations in Dubai Maritime City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and at Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

Omniyat Group plans to develop property in the commercial, residential and hospitality segments with its two brands – Omniyat, which focuses on homes valued at more than $5 million, and Beyond, which focuses on homes worth between $1 million and $5 million.

The group aims to double its property portfolio to more than Dh200 billion by 2030, Mr Amjad told The National in an interview in June.