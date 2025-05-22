Elevating office space standards amid demand for new era of commercial prestige

Dubai developer Omniyat is answering the increasing need for more Grade A office space in the city with a new Burj Khalifa District landmark address. The company, a leading player in Dubai’s ultra-luxury real estate market, says Enara by Omniyat is now almost fully sold-out since its official launch earlier in the year. The prestigious commercial development, located in fast-evolving Marasi Bay, arrives amid a growing shortage of Grade A office space in the city driven by sustained demand from global corporations, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Omniyat says Enara was conceptualised to “redefine” the corporate environment with world-class amenities, sustainable design, and an “exclusive lifestyle experience”. Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat, says his company has a “legacy of creating architectural masterpieces that elevate living and working environments”. This latest development is on Marasi Bay’s waterfront, adjacent to Dubai’s business and financial district, where it merges luxury with functionality to cater to the global business elite. “Enara by Omniyat embodies our philosophy of ‘The Art of Elevation,’ blending creativity, quality, and exclusivity,” says Mr Amjad. “Inspired by the Arabic word for ‘enlightenment’ or ‘light’, Enara is designed to illuminate ambition, inspire innovation, and shape the future of corporate leadership.” Enara by Omniyat reflects Dubai’s rising demand for premium office spaces - Grade A office rents climbed 12 per cent in 2024, and super-luxury office towers maintained more than 95 per cent occupancy, according to the annual Dubai Real Estate Predictions report for 2025 released by global professional services firm Deloitte. In fact, Enara is a timely arrival amid a growing shortage of Grade A office spaces in Dubai. This latest development is poised to address that market gap by building on the success of Omniyat’s recent ultra-luxury launches. Just two of 34 units remain available in Enara which, the developer says, marks the first milestone in its ambitious strategy to redefine the ultra-luxury commercial landscape - Omniyat has another landmark project on the horizon in the heart of Downtown Dubai. So what does the company’s “new vision” for commercial space entail? Enara combines five-star hospitality with a sustainable, future-proof office environment. The 34 flexible office spaces feature high ceilings, full-height windows, and landscaped terraces that promote both productivity and relaxation. Each of these spaces accommodates diverse layouts to enable a “seamless transition” from work to leisure. And each floorplate is dedicated to single tenants to ensure exclusivity, with private lift access. Interiors are suffused with natural light from the waterfront location which, Omniyat says, reflects its “signature blend of luxury, sophistication, and functionality”. At a time when sustainability is high on the corporate agenda, potential Enara occupants will be reassured to know their tower has been designed to meet the highest global standards for sustainability, as well as wellness and digital connectivity. The developer says the project is expected to achieve Platinum WELL Certification - to ensure optimal health and well-being for occupants - and LEED Platinum certification for meeting the most stringent sustainability benchmarks. Enara has also secured Platinum pre-certifications for both WiredScore and SmartScore, highlighting Enara’s advanced digital infrastructure and smart building capabilities. Additionally, the new building will feature smart Building Management Systems, including automated lighting, air-conditioning, and environmental controls to deliver optimal energy efficiency. Omniyat says seamless integration of technology will enhance security, comfort, and operational efficiency, making Enara a “fully future-ready workspace”. The developer also spotlights “luxe amenities” it says will differentiate this latest high-end commercial space. Enara will offer priority access to an opulent private members club for relaxation and networking, with world-class amenities including fine dining experiences, a luxurious bar, and coffee lounges. Enara will also feature a dedicated spa with a lap pool, sauna, and steam room, and a fully equipped fitness centre. Meanwhile, a landscaped sky deck and events space, plus a business lounge with state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, will ensure that Enara offers far more than just workspace. Omniyat says the property is designed to “inspire innovation, foster collaboration, and elevate professional lifestyles” and is part of its broader vision for Marasi Bay as a reimagined ultra-luxury waterfront destination. The company is already known for developing some of Dubai’s most iconic residential and hospitality properties in the fast emerging district, including The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Vela, and Vela Viento. With Enara by Omniyat, the company says Dubai’s commercial real estate landscape is poised for a “significant shift” through the blending of iconic design with “unparalleled amenities”. And as global demand for premium office spaces continues to grow, the developer suggests this latest prime project will position itself as the “ultimate destination for visionary businesses” seeking to thrive in a luxurious, sustainable, and connected environment. <i><b>This page was produced by The National in partnership with Omniyat.</b></i>