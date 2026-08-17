Nakheel starts handover of 892 homes at redeveloped Jebel Ali Village

Dubai developer Nakheel has started handing over 892 villas and town houses at the redeveloped Jebel Ali Village near Ibn Battuta Mall, more than four years after the community’s original 290 homes were demolished.

The 80-hectare development will accommodate about 5,500 residents and will feature cycling routes, parks, a children’s play area and community centre, Nakheel said on Monday.

“Jebel Ali Village has long held a special place in Dubai's residential history, recognised for its strong sense of community and enduring appeal,” said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

One of the city’s first residential districts, Jebel Ali Village became home to port workers more than four decades ago. However, its 290 homes were demolished in 2022 after the developer served tenants with a 12-month notice to vacate to carry out redevelopment work at the site.

Originally built for British and Dutch staff at the nearby Jebel Ali Port, it has over the years become popular with people of other nationalities, too.

“The destination builds on the area's heritage while contributing to the continued evolution of Jebel Ali as a well-connected, family-oriented neighbourhood,” Nakheel said.

Nakheel previously said the town houses measure 268 square metres to 315 sq m and will feature “a terrace, en suite bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, a maid’s room, a laundry room and spacious garage for parking two cars”.

The villa element of the project will consist of four and five-bedroom homes, with an average plot area of 641 sq m for a four-bedroom property and 706 sq m for a five-bedroom home.

The UAE's real estate market, which was performing strongly at the start of the year, has largely weathered the immediate fallout from the Iran war.

Sales prices in Dubai rose 2 per cent annually in the second quarter but declined by about 4 per cent compared with the previous quarter amid uncertainty caused by the Iran war, Cushman & Wakefield Core said in its latest report.

About 32,000 residential units are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026, bringing total handovers this year to around 55,600 – the highest annual delivery volume since 2008, it added.

More than 13,218 units were delivered in the second quarter, keeping completions broadly on track.