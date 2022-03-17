Jebel Ali Village redevelopment: Nakheel unveils new collection of luxury Dubai homes

Dubai's Jebel Ali Village will now have both townhouses and villas after its redevelopment, according to developer Nakheel.

A new collection of three- and four-bedroom townhouses has been put up for sale at the gated community, after the release of villas to the market last year.

One of the city’s first residential districts, Jebel Ali Village became home to port workers more than four decades ago. However, its 290 homes will be demolished later this year after the developer served tenants of the village with a 12-month notice to vacate.

A rendering of a Jebel Ali Village townhouse. Courtesy Nakheel

Nakheel said the townhouses will range from 268 square metres to 315 square metres (2,882 square feet to 3,386 square feet) and will feature “a terrace, en suite bathrooms, built-in wardrobes, a maid’s room, a laundry room and spacious garage for parking two cars".

Prices have yet to be disclosed.

“The launch of villas at Jebel Ali Village saw unprecedented demand for new homes at this cherished community,” said a Nakheel representative.

“We are now adding townhouses to provide more opportunities to be a part of the legacy this vibrant community holds.”

The move will also allow users to own property in a community that has traditionally been part of Nakheel's rental portfolio.

The villa element of the project will consist of four- and five-bedroom homes, with an average plot area of 641 square metres for a four-bedroom villa and 706 square metres for a five-bedroom home.

Once complete, the development will span 80 hectares of green spaces, open parks and water features, plus community amenities including a jogging track, a biking trail, a community vegetable farm, swimming pools, play areas for children and sports centres.

Long-term residents told The National late last year of their disappointment after being asked to leave.

Amanda James has lived in the development on and off since the 1980s when her family moved from Saudi Arabia to the UAE. She is devastated by the demolition news.

“I am devastated,” said Amanda James, 53, a Briton who has lived in the development on and off since the 1980s, when her family moved from Saudi Arabia to the UAE when she was a child.

She has lived elsewhere in Dubai and even bought property in The Meadows, an Emaar community nearby, at one point. But she has always returned to the village.

“I think when you have been here a long time, you are still looking for a little glimpse of when you arrived in Dubai,” she said.

“I also have a beautiful view of the Marina. I actually have a little frame on my front wall. I have the Jebel Ali frame.

“It is quiet, it has always had a good community feel. It is a little bit out of town, so it is not busy. It is peaceful. And you can walk your dogs, your children are safe to wander around.”

