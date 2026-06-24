Nakheel launches 222 homes for sale at Palm Jebel Ali with prices from Dh2.7m

Dubai developer Nakheel has launched 222 beachfront residences for sale at Palm Jebel Ali on the back of “strong demand” recorded for the megaproject.

The units are part of the next phase of Palm Central Private Residences, Nakheel said in a statement on Wednesday. They include three buildings with one to four-bedroom apartments and four to five-bedroom townhouses.

Prices start from Dh2.7 million ($730,000) for a one-bedroom unit, Dh4.3 million for a two-bedroom, Dh7.5 million for a three-bedroom, and Dh12.4 million for a four-bedroom unit, according to Nakheel's website. Townhouses are priced from Dh14.9 million.

Construction is scheduled for completion by September 2030.

The homes are spread across three waterfront buildings. Photo: Nakheel Info

The launch follows “the strong market response to the initial release in October 2025, reinforcing Palm Jebel Ali’s position as a highly sought-after new waterfront address in the region”, Nakheel said.

“Dubai continues to demonstrate resilience and stability, underpinned by strong fundamentals and a long-term vision,” said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate – the parent company of Nakheel Properties.

Spanning 13.4km, Palm Jebel Ali will be twice as big as Palm Jumeirah when completed. It will feature seven islands and 16 fronds, adding more than 90km of beachfront. It is expected to provide 35,000 families with beachside residences, green spaces and other amenities, as well as 80 hotels and resorts.

The project is part of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Play 00:41 Construction On Dubai’s long-awaited Palm Jebel Ali Is gathering pace

Work on Palm Jebel Ali started in 2002, but was paused in 2008 due to the financial crisis that swept the world. The project was relaunched in 2023 and has been attracting strong buyer interest.

Amenities at the Palm Central Private Residences project include a fitness centre, game room, children’s club, as well as infinity pools and sports courts.

The wider master plan will feature a 9,000-square-metre retail centre and the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque.

In April, Nakheel said it awarded contracts worth more than Dh3.5 billion for the construction of 544 villas at Palm Jebel Ali. Ginco General Contracting is set to build 354 villas across Fronds A to D, while United Engineering Construction will construct 190 on Fronds E and F.