When completed, Palm Jebel Ali will be twice as big as Palm Jumeirah and will feature seven islands and 16 fronds. Photo: Nakheel
When completed, Palm Jebel Ali will be twice as big as Palm Jumeirah and will feature seven islands and 16 fronds. Photo: Nakheel

Business

Property

Nakheel awards $1.36bn in contracts for luxury villas on Palm Jebel Ali

The units are scheduled for completion by late 2026

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

October 16, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money