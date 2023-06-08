A Closer Look: What's in store for re-awoken Palm Jebel Ali megaproject?

A Closer Look sees The National take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The Palm Jebel Ali has been part of the Dubai landscape for more than 20 years.

Visible to the naked eye from space, construction began in 2002 as part of a hugely ambitious series of artificial offshore islands that included Palm Jumeirah, The World and the Palm Deira.

But financial crises and the Covid pandemic saw progress slow to a grinding halt.

Plans for the site have since been reimagined.

Planned to house a quarter of a million people, the Palm Jebel Ali will also host hotels, resorts, and much more.

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Nick Webster to find out what is in store for one of the emirate's most iconic landmarks.

