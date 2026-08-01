UAE Property: 'Can a management company block tenant's guests from staying over?'

Question: I rent an apartment in Dubai’s Discovery Gardens and I am the registered tenant as per the Ejari. My community management company, on two instances, blocked my guests, who had valid visas and IDs, and interfered with their stay. The community rules and contracts do not mention any restrictions on having guests. I sent a complaint email to Nakheel Communities on June 17 but have yet to receive a proper response.

I also complained to the community management company in question as they are demanding numerous documents, including an NOC from the owner, title deed, etc, for guests staying overnight. They are also restricting visiting hours on the basis of nationality. However, I have not received any response beyond saying it has been escalated. Any advice on next steps? MD, Dubai

Answer: Situations like this can understandably be frustrating, particularly when you are the registered tenant and simply wish to have family or friends stay with you.

As a general principle, if you are renting a property under a valid Ejari-registered tenancy contract, you are entitled to receive guests, provided you are not breaching the terms of your tenancy agreement, the building's occupancy limits or any applicable UAE laws. It is also perfectly reasonable for community management to request identification for security purposes, or to register visitors where this forms part of the building's access procedures.

However, requiring extensive documentation such as a landlord's No Objection Certificate, title deed copies or imposing restrictions based solely on a guest's nationality would be unusual unless these requirements are set out clearly in the community regulations, or are supported by a specific legal or regulatory obligation. Any policies should be applied consistently and without discrimination.

As you have already lodged a formal complaint with Nakheel Communities, I would first request a written response explaining the legal or contractual basis for these requirements and asking them to identify the specific clause in the community rules or tenancy conditions that authorises them. Having that clarification in writing is important before deciding on any further action.

As a practical step, you could also consider speaking to your landlord about providing a simple standing NOC confirming that they have no objection to you accommodating occasional overnight guests during your tenancy. While this should not normally be necessary unless required by the community rules, it may help avoid unnecessary disputes with the management company while the matter is being resolved, or for any future dealings of similar circumstances.

If you do not receive a satisfactory response, you can escalate the matter to the Dubai Land Department's Rental Disputes Centre if you believe your rights as a tenant are being unreasonably restricted, or seek independent legal advice if there are concerns about discrimination or interference with your quiet enjoyment of the property.

In many cases, these situations can be resolved through dialogue once the management company is asked to justify its policy. My advice would be to continue communicating in writing, keep copies of all correspondence and request that any future decisions affecting your tenancy are supported by the relevant regulations rather than internal practice alone.

What's happening in Dubai's property market?

Q: I've worked in corporate sales for the past seven years and have recently been thinking seriously about moving into real estate. But every week, I seem to read a new article about artificial intelligence changing the industry, property portals becoming more sophisticated and buyers doing all their research online before they even speak to a broker. Friends have told me the market is becoming overcrowded and that I may have missed the opportunity. Is real estate as a career still worth pursuing? DR, Dubai

A: Having worked in the industry for 42 years now, I wouldn't hesitate to encourage someone to enter it, but I'd also be honest about what they're walking into, especially here in the UAE.

When I first arrived in Dubai almost 20 years ago, success looked very different. There were fewer brokers, fewer regulations and far less information available to buyers. Today, clients arrive having already studied communities, compared prices and watched videos online before you've even met them.

Some people see that as a threat. I actually see it as progress.

The role of a good broker has never really been just about opening doors. It's about helping people make one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives with confidence and knowledge.

Technology has made buyers better informed, which means brokers also have to become better informed. Clients expect accurate advice, honest opinions and someone who understands the market well enough to point out things they may have overlooked. That's something no property portal nor AI has managed to replace.

The other thing I'd say is that this business rewards consistency more than brilliance. I've met incredibly talented people who disappeared after a year because they underestimated how much discipline the job requires. I've also watched very ordinary people build exceptional careers simply because they turned up every day, followed up when others didn't and genuinely cared about looking after their clients.

If you enjoy meeting people, are curious about property and are prepared to build a great reputation rather than just chase quick commissions, I still think Dubai offers one of the most rewarding real estate careers anywhere in the world.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@evadxb.com