Dubai developer Nakheel recorded Dh5.5 billion ($1.5 billion) in sales from the launch of the first phase of its new Palm Springs project, near Palm Jebel Ali, on strong “demand for family homes”.

All 977 villas and townhouses unveiled in the initial phase have been sold, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The first phase of the 3.8 million-square-metre master plan introduced three and four-bedroom townhouses with private gardens, alongside four and five-bedroom villas with courtyards and pools.

A rendering of the 3.8 million sq m Palm Springs master plan. Photo: Nakheel Show caption: A rendering of the 3.8 million sq m Palm Springs master plan…

Both are part of a neighbourhood plan that connects homes to parks and other services.

Nakheel, part of state-owned Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the response highlights “continued demand for well-planned residential communities”.

It also “reflects the growing appeal of home ownership among Dubai residents who are looking beyond property as an investment”.

Palm Springs, launched this month, will have a mix of villas, townhouses and apartments, along with education, health care, sport and leisure facilities across 15 neighbourhoods in southern Dubai.

Palm Springs will have the capacity to house 50,000 residents when ready. Photo: Nakheel Show caption: Palm Springs will have the capacity to house 50,000 resident…

It will also have two schools, a hospital and six mosques as well as 35km of planned walking, running and cycling routes.

The new development is being planned for about 50,000 residents.

“The robust response to Palm Springs reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for in a home,” said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive of Dubai Holding Real Estate. “Families are thinking beyond the property itself and placing greater value on the communities and lifestyles around it.

Further phases of Palm Springs are planned, the media office said.

Property developers are continuing to launch projects in Dubai despite concerns about a market slowdown as the Iran war continues.

Last week, Meraas, another developer under Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced 97 four and five-bedroom villas at its Nad Al Sheba Gardens project.

The developer also revealed plans for a private school within the community. The project's wider master plan includes walkways, parks, cycling and running tracks, a multi-sports court, a wave pool and children’s water play areas.

Also last week, Meraas launched a new phase of its Solaya project, the beachfront community in Jumeirah 1 developed in partnership with BGRE, formerly Brookfield Properties.

The new residential collection comprises two to five-bedroom units. The Solaya project features 234 residences across nine buildings on a 16-hectare site, offering direct beach access. Planned amenities include a spa with saunas and treatment rooms, a fitness centre and studios, a residents’ lounge, a cinema, and private dining and meeting rooms.

Meraas and BGRE broke ground on Solaya in August 2026.