New cycle tracks open to expand Dubai as a bike-safe city

Dubai has announced the completion of 13 new dedicated cycling tracks.

An extended network of 15 new tracks in total, stretching out to 162km, has increased the total length of cycle routes across the city to 636km.

Dubai is on course to reach an ambitious target of 1,000km of dedicated bike routes by 2030.

The project provides a cycling network linking existing tracks from Al Khawaneej to Al Mamzar Beach, from Al Warqa’a to Saih Al Salam, and from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to Jumeirah.

“The expansion of pedestrian and cycling tracks and bridges reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance road safety and provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users,” said Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority.

“The initiative also supports Dubai’s vision to become a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city, while enhancing quality of life and promoting the well-being of residents and visitors.

“Both existing and planned cycling tracks form an integrated network linking residential areas across the emirate with key destinations and public transport stations, encouraging the use of bicycles and other sustainable individual mobility modes for first- and last-mile journeys.”

Fast growing sport

Cycling is a fast-growing pastime in Dubai, from general fitness to mobility, as safe biking lanes open up to connect more areas of the city.

Figures from the RTA showed the number of cycling trips rose from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million last year.

Work is also under way to complete a series of pedestrian and cycling bridges, set to be among the largest in the emirate.

These include a bridge over Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, connecting the Al Khawaneej track to Al Mamzar Beach; another over Dubai–Al Ain Road, linking the Saih Al Salam track with tracks in Al Warqa’a and Al Khawaneej.

A bridge over Sheikh Zayed Road will also connect cycling tracks in Al Sufouh and Jumeirah with the track along Hessa Street, while a bridge over Al Khail Road links Dubai Hills with the cycling track along Hessa Street and Mall of the Emirates.

All tracks are scheduled to open during the second quarter of this year.

The route extension is part of wider plans to encourage more people to cycle for short trips and to utilise a growing public transport network.

Work is currently under way to develop a cycling and e-scooter track as part of the Hessa Street Development Project, extending 13.5km with a width of 4.5 metres, including 2.5 metres allocated for cycling and e-scooters and 2 metres for pedestrian use.

The track will link Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills via Hessa Street, serving 12 key destinations across residential, commercial, educational, and service areas, including Al Barsha and Barsha Heights.

The project will enhance first and last-mile connectivity through integration with Dubai Internet City Metro Station, as well as major commercial and service destinations in the surrounding area.

Bike-friendly city

Dubai’s bike-friendly transformation has seen the city enter the global Copenhagen Index, the world's most comprehensive, biennial ranking of bicycle-friendly cities.

It evaluates how cities worldwide integrate cycling into their urban infrastructure using 13 indicators across three pillars of infrastructure, usage and policy.

“Dubai’s inclusion in the global Copenhagen Index marks a culmination of sustained efforts led by RTA to develop an integrated cycling network, in line with the Dubai Bicycle-Friendly Strategy,” Mr Al Tayer said.

“This has marked a step change in the concept of sustainable urban mobility.”