Al Hudayriyat Island tops Abu Dhabi property sales in first half of 2026

Abu Dhabi's Al Hudayriyat Island has topped the emirate's real estate sales in the first half of 2026 in a further sign of the property market's resilience despite the Iran war.

Sales on the island in the six months to the end of June hit Dh19 billion ($5.2 billion), which equates to roughly 27 per cent of total residential units sold in the UAE capital, according to a midyear report from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre.

Saadiyat Island posted sales worth Dh13.3 billion, while Reem Island and Al Maryah Island collectively recorded Dh10.5 billion. Yas Island, where Disneyland Abu Dhabi and Sphere Abu Dhabi are to be built, recorded sales of Dh7.3 billion, Adrec said.

Investment zones accounted for 22 per cent, or 72,000 housing units, of the total supply during the period, with Reem Island topping the list with about 27,500, followed by Al Raha Island, Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Adrec's midyear report showed that residential supply in Abu Dhabi grew by nearly 3 per cent year-on-year to hit about 409,000 units.

The sector recorded Dh70.4 billion worth of residential unit sales, with off-plan projects accounting for almost 90 per cent.

An additional 71,000 units are projected to be on the market by 2030, with deliveries peaking in 2028, Adrec said.

“Numbers measure the market's movement, but understanding the market requires us to look beyond the numbers, to read the trends, understand what is changing, and assess what those changes mean for investors, developers and decision-makers,” Adrec director general Rashed Al Omaira said.

“The first half of 2026 reflects a resilient market, supported by sustained demand, clear regulations, transparent data and a balanced approach to supply and demand.”

The property sector is an integral part of the economies of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, with projects continuing to attract investors and buyers and withstanding the effects of the conflict.

The Emirates was ranked as the world's leading real estate investment destination as the industry retained its momentum amid those challenges, according to Arada's UAE Property Investment Index released in June.

To support the market, Adrec announced in July that rents for residential, commercial and industrial properties would not increase until further notice, apart from communities managed by Abu Dhabi’s financial centre, the ADGM, such as Al Maryah Island and Reem Island.

Adrec approved eight new investment zones in the first half of 2026, bringing the total to 50. The regulator also registered 28 new real estate developments, a 16 per cent increase from a year ago, “creating new opportunities for local and international investors across the emirate”, it said.

Last week, Abu Dhabi's hospitality sector recorded the highest occupancy rates in the UAE during the first half of this year, as hotel operators increased domestic guest numbers.

Occupancy in the UAE capital was estimated at 66.8 per cent for the first six months, and remained steady at 65.2 per cent in June, consultancy JLL said in a report.

The property market's strength extends to the rest of the UAE. On Thursday, the Dubai Land Department said investments in the emirate's completed real estate projects jumped by 52 per cent year-on-year to Dh111 billion in the first half of 2026 across 104 developments.

In Ras Al Khaimah – where the residential sector recorded Dh12.3 billion in total sales last year – hotel occupancy rates hit nearly 50 per cent in the first half, JLL said last week.