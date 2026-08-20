Investments in completed Dubai property projects top $30bn in first half of 2026

Investments in completed real estate projects in Dubai jumped by more than half in the first quarter of 2026, as the sector maintained its resilience despite the effects of the Iran war.

The total value of these developments in the six months through June hit Dh111 billion ($30.2 billion), up 52 per cent year-on-year from Dh73 billion in the same period in 2025, the state news agency Wam reported on Thursday, citing data from the Dubai Land Department.

These were invested in 104 completed projects, which were up nearly 39 per cent year-on-year from the 75 in the first half of last year, the DLD data showed. Residential supply topped 24,500, up 36 per cent.

Built-up areas that have been completed and are ready for handover rose by nearly a quarter to 1.95 million square metres, as the total area of land allocated for completed projects more than doubled to about one million square metres, the DLD said. The value of land earmarked for developments surged 135 per cent to Dh19.46 billion.

“The significant increase in the volume of real estate transactions, the number of projects and the value of investment inflows into these projects represents a renewed vote of confidence from the global business community and investors in the strength of Dubai’s economic environment," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The property sector remains an integral part of the UAE economy, the Arab world's second-largest, with projects continuing to attract investors and buyers, even withstanding the effects of the conflict.

The Emirates was ranked as the world's leading real estate investment destination as the industry has been able to retain its momentum despite recent challenges, according to Arada's new UAE Property Investment Index released in June.

Dubai, home to the Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and other globally recognised structures, continues to welcome major developments. Earlier this month, developer Dar Global awarded a major contract to Gulf Asia Contracting to build the podium of the $1 billion Trump International Hotel and Tower.

This week, developer Nakheel started handing over 892 villas and townhouses at the redeveloped Jebel Ali Village near Ibn Battuta Mall.

“Dubai continues to create new opportunities for growth and sustainable expansion through continued comprehensive urban development that keeps pace with population and economic growth and future requirements, in line with the highest standards of quality of life," Sheikh Hamdan said.