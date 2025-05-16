The Dubai Land Department completed the grading of all buildings towards the end of last year. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The Dubai Land Department completed the grading of all buildings towards the end of last year. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Business

Money

UAE Property: ‘How can I challenge my building’s grade with the DLD?’

Mario Volpi is head of brokerage at Novvi Properties and has worked in the property sector for 40 years in London and Dubai

May 16, 2025