Abu Dhabi’s property deals surged 44% to hit $38.66bn in 2025

The value and volume of Abu Dhabi’s real estate transactions jumped last year as demand for property remained strong in the emirate amid continued economic growth and diversification strategies, government data shows.

The total value of transactions rose 44 per cent on annual basis to Dh142 billion ($38.66 billion), while the volume climbed 52 per cent to 42,814, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (Adrec) said on Friday.

The emirate generated Dh99.4 billion in property sales and purchase activity, with volumes reaching 25,604 in the category. Mortgages contributed Dh42.7 billion from 17,210 transactions.

“As Abu Dhabi enters 2026, the performance achieved during 2025 positions the real estate sector to continue contributing to the emirate’s broader economic objectives, highlighting its role as a key pillar of diversification and long-term investment confidence,” Adrec said.

Strong market fundamentals along with a conducive regulatory environment “continues to attract both regional and international investors, setting the stage for continued growth in the years ahead", it added.

The UAE’s property market has been undergoing a boom in recent years, benefitting from government initiatives such as residency permits for retired and remote workers, expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme and growth in the economy.

The Arab world's second-largest economy has attracted an influx of millionaires from around the world, driving demand for luxury properties. Abu Dhabi and Dubai were ranked among the world’s top five destinations for high-net-worth individuals, according to a report by property consultancy Savills Middle East.

Play Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today Play 03:49

The latest report from Adrec shows that investors from more than 100 countries invested in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, with total foreign direct investment reaching Dh8.2 billion for the year, up 13 per cent when compared with the previous year. Citizens from Russia, China, the UK, France and Kazakhstan were among the major investors.

"The outcomes recorded in 2025 are not accidental ... they reflect a real estate market that has been deliberately shaped around trust, clarity and long-term confidence," said Rashed Al Omaira, director general of Adrec.

"The scale and diversity of transactions seen this year demonstrate that Abu Dhabi has evolved into a market where capital is not only attracted but retained through confidence in the system.”

The UAE capital also recorded a registration of 56 new real estate development projects for 2025, with nearly 58 per cent increases in the issuance of real estate professional licences.

Abu Dhabi’s economy has been recording strong growth amid non-oil sector expansion. It expanded by 7.7 per cent annually in the third quarter of 2025 to reach its "highest quarterly value" on record at Dh325.7 billion, official data shows.

The emirate's non-oil economy rose 7.6 per cent from the previous year, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported this month, quoting data from the Statistics Centre in Abu Dhabi.